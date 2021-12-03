Nissan Ariya price, release date, range, interior, and specs for the 2023 EV crossover

Nissan was one of the first carmakers to launch an EV with the first-generation Leaf more than a decade ago. Now it’s taking all that knowledge and rolling it into the Ariya, the first of 15 different electric vehicles Nissan plans to launch by 2030.

The new Ariya will start at $45,950 with a Nissan-estimated 300-mile range, and it’s one of the better-looking EVs coming out in the next year or so.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan Ariya, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nissan says Ariya deliveries will begin in the fall of 2022. Nissan

What is the Nissan Ariya release date?

Nissan says Ariya deliveries will begin in the fall of 2022 beginning with FWD models, and AWD models following later.

What’s the Nissan Ariya’s price?

There are three trim levels for the FWD Ariya, and an ultimate Platinum+ AWD version:

Ariya Venture+ FWD - $45,950

Ariya Evolve+ FWD - $48,950

Ariya Premiere FWD - $53,450

Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD - $58,950

What’s the Nissan Ariya’s range?

Nissan says the Ariya’s estimated range will vary based on trim level (likely thanks to extra weight from adding new tech and features), with the Venture+ FWD having an estimated 300-mile range, and the Ariya AWD having a 265-mile estimated range. Both the Evolve+ and Premiere FWD options will have up to a 285-mile range.

All US versions of the Ariya feature an 87 kWh battery. Nissan

What is the Nissan Ariya charging time?

The Nissan Ariya should allow for a DC fast charge at 130 kW via a CCS DC fast charger. InsideEVs says the Ariya should add 175 miles of range in about 30 minutes. All US versions of the Ariya feature an 87 kWh battery.

What’s the Nissan Ariya’s horsepower and torque?

The FWD version of the Ariya has 238 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, while the AWD dual-motor version of the Ariya has a sporty 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

What’s the Nissan Ariya’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Nissan hasn’t said, but the AWD version likely has rather excellent performance. Nissan even took the powertrain out of the Ariya AWD and stuffed it into a single-seater sports car concept.

Enjoy a look at the 2023 Nissan Ariya interior. Nissan

Is the Nissan Ariya self-driving?

No, but it will have available ProPILOT Assist 2.0 which combines adaptive cruise control and steering assist to give hands-off single-lane driving. Expect more on this closer to launch.

The Ariya also will include Nissan Safety Shield 360 which includes features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning.

Does the Nissan Ariya have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Yes, the Nissan Ariya will come with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

How can I pre-order the Nissan Ariya?

The Nissan Ariya can be pre-ordered on Nissan’s website with a fully-refundable $500 deposit.