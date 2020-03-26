Musk Reads: Tesla's next product could transform heating

The Model Y reaches more consumers and Tesla changes its delivery methods. What about a Detroit Gigafactory? It’s Musk Reads: Tesla Edition #154.

Musk quote of the week

“China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!”

Read more about Musk’s efforts to supply ventilators.

Tesla solar

Tesla’s next product could focus on in-home heating. During a Twitter conversation about the new Model Y SUV, Musk said that he “sure would love to do home hvac that’s quiet & efficient.” The product could leverage the benefits of the Model Y heat pump, which transfers heat around the car and reduces the amount of energy used. Musk explained that the system could talk to the car and set the temperature and humidity at the right moment with “no wasted energy.” Musk also suggested it could use condensation to recycle the water. The product could also help with allergies. It sounds somewhat out of left field, but it’s important to remember that Tesla has branched out into home energy before with the Solar Roof and Powerwall. Read more.

In other Tesla news…

A Tesla Cybertruck-style house that’s designed to be zombie-proof has surged in popularity. The CyberHouse and CyberHouse Life projects boast an angular design and can protect the owner from outside threats. Alex Wizhevsky, the designer behind the project, claims that COVID–19 has increased interest. Read more.

Can’t wait to get your hands on the Tesla Cybertruck? A team in Shanghai has recreated the upcoming vehicle with a design they claim takes inspiration from Lamborghini. New changes include an extra front light and carbon fiber around the wheels. It’s the latest in a series of do-it-yourself projects that indicate the design has struck a chord. Read more.

Ever heard the story of how Tesla got its first store running? Electrek spoke with Pete Gruber, who owns one of the earliest Roadsters, about how Musk demonstrated Tesla’s broad catalog of patents to persuade the space owner to open it up.

Tesla competitor Toyota is going all-in with hydrogen fuel. The company announced on Monday that it’s developing a hydrogen fuel cell with subsidiary Hino Motors. Musk, on the other hand, has dismissed hydrogen fuel cells as “mind-bogglingly stupid” due to the “extremely inefficient” electrolysis process involved in providing the fuel. Read more.

What’s next for Tesla: Tesla is expected to host a company presentation in April. It is unclear whether the timing may have changed with COVID–19, but Musk recently confirmed that the event would be livestreamed.

Musk Reads mailroom

Jinks Dabney writes:

Mr. Musk, hurry up and get to 500 miles before needing to recharge your batteries, regardless of the weather, super hot or super cold. Then, you will have a car to buy to which there can be no meaningful objection, even the price, pretty much.

You’re in luck! Tesla is planning two vehicles that may fit your needs. The high-end Cybertruck, set to hit roads in late 2021, offers a $69,990 model with over 500 miles of range. The second-generation Roadster, previously expected to launch this year, also packs 620 miles of range for $200,000.

Earnest Thompson writes:

New factories location? Make it Detroit! Right in the heart of history. Be the next king of muscle and ecology. Nothing shows love and raison d’etre more than Detroit. Be an American hero by saving Detroit…you can then buy what’s useful of Chrysler and seriously influence America. Also build Hyperloop there.

As the birthplace of the Ford Model T, Detroit indeed holds a special place in automobile history. Unfortunately, it seems Musk is gravitating toward the central United States instead.

Video of the week

Doug DeMuro declares the Model Y is the “Tesla everyone is waiting for.” Tesla has started rolling out touchless delivery amid the COVID–19 outbreak.

