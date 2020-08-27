Musk Reads: Tesla's big battery day coming

Battery Day approaches and the Model Y gets a tweak. Can’t wait for the Cyberquad? It’s Musk Reads: Tesla Edition #198.

Musk quote of the week

“New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go”

Tesla

It’s coming. Tesla has announced plans to host its annual shareholder event on September 22 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Straight after the event ends, Tesla will host its long-awaited Battery Day. The event is expected to detail the company’s advancements in battery technology, similar to the Autonomy Day it held last year. The company plans to host a livestream. Stockholders can apply for a special livestream via the website, which will enable them to submit comments and votes. The company is also planning to host a limited number of stockholders at the company’s Fremont facilities.

What will Tesla show? Electrek noted the background image bears a similarity to another image of silicon nanowires. This technology has been explored by Amprius, a firm also located in Fremont. Most interestingly, Amprius claims it has the ability to move from current-day 250 watt-hours per kilogram to offer much more energy-dense batteries with 400 watt-hours per kilogram. Musk stated on Twitter that mass producing a pack of that size could pave the way for an electric jet. Musk suggested that breakthrough could be three to four years away. Read more.

What’s next for Tesla: Tesla is expected to host its planned Battery Day on September 22.

In other Musk news…

Can’t wait for the Cybertruck’s accompanying Cyberquad ATV? Rich Benoit and Steven Salowsky have unveiled their own homemade version after 300 hours of work. Read more .

. The Tesla Model Y appears to have received an updated tail light, as spotted by fans on Reddit.

British YouTuber “Tesla Driver” set Tesla Autopilot onto Swindon’s “magic roundabout,” five miniature roundabouts arranged around a sixth larger one. The Swindon Advertiser quoted local police on Tuesday who claimed the stunt was illegal.

quoted local police on Tuesday who claimed the stunt was illegal. Neuralink, Musk’s human-brain linkup firm, is set to reveal its latest work at a livestreamed event on Friday, August 28 at 3 p.m. Pacific time. The event is expected to feature a demonstration of the brain’s neurons firing in real time. Read more.

Musk Reads mailroom

Dave Brough writes:

I have the Next Big Thing. How do I pitch it to Elon?

The best way to contact Musk is likely through his personal Twitter account. Musk regularly responds to fan concepts like the Tesla electric VTOL, provides suggestions for new features like Tesla’s “Joe mode,” or even funny pictures he’s seen this week. It’s not guaranteed you’ll receive a response, but he seems to be one of the more active tech CEOs on the platform.

DA Searles writes:

Hi, I enjoy reading - learning more about Tesla & the Elon crew. Photo of the week: Tell the driver to keep his hands off the 12 O’clock position. We all know to place our driving hands @ 10 & 2 O’clock positions.

Thanks for the kind words! While 12 o’clock may not be recommended, it’s interesting to note that in 2012, institutions like AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started recommending drivers place their hands at 9 and 3 o’clock. This placement accounts for changes in cars over the years; placing your hands in the new position helps the airbag eject better.

Photo of the week

Mark Daniels sent in this week’s photo. Mark writes: “I had just gotten my Model 3 Dual Motor. What does a photographer do with its model? Sunset shot of course!”

Love the red color. Thanks for your submission, Mark!

Tesla Model 3 in red. Mark Daniels

The ultra-fine print

This has been Musk Reads: Tesla Edition #198, the weekly rundown of essential reading about futurist and entrepreneur Elon Musk. I’m Mike Brown, an innovation journalist for Inverse.

