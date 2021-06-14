2022 Ford Maverick price, range, specs, and how to buy the smallest pickup on the market

Pickup trucks have gotten huge in the past decade or two.

For folks who grew up with the ‘90s-era Chevrolet S-10 and Ford Ranger, trucks are huge now. The F-150 has grown so large it’s infeasible to park in tight garages or city parking spots. Even the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado are a little too big for many potential truck buyers.

That’s why Ford is coming out with the Maverick, a truck that starts under $20,000 and comes standard with a hybrid engine and 40 MPG.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ford’s new relatively small-sized truck.

What’s the price of the Ford Maverick?

The Maverick starts at $19,995 (plus $1,495 destination) for the base XL trim with the 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid. There are also XLT and Lariat trims, an FX4 package that adds more off-road capability, and all-wheel drive options for the two higher trims.

XL: $21,490

XLT: $23,775

Lariat: $26,985

First Edition: $32,360

All these prices include a $1,495 destination charge. The temporarily available First Edition is basically fully loaded.

The standard XL truck includes an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an embedded LTE modem and wifi connectivity through AT&T.

Automatic Emergency Braking and keyless entry are standard on all trims, as is a backup camera (which is required by law on all new cars).

Moving up to the XLT trim, which will likely be the most popular, adds cruise control, a locking tailgate, power side mirrors, and the Ford SecuriCode keyless entry keypad on the driver’s door.

Going to the top-tier Lariat adds a power driver’s seat, rear USB ports, a power-sliding rear window, and a whole bunch of options packages. Ford likes to makes things complicated or customizable, depending on your feelings on the matter.

All versions of the Maverick can be built and priced on Ford’s website.

The hybrid-powered Ford Maverick. Ford

How much is a used Ford Maverick?

As it’s a brand new vehicle, there aren’t any used Mavericks out yet and probably won’t be until very late this year.

What’s the fuel economy of the Ford Maverick?

The EPA has not released official fuel economy estimates for the Maverick, but Ford says the hybrid-equipped Maverick should get 40 mpg City and 37 mpg combined. Expect official numbers later this year.

How much can the Ford Maverick tow?

The standard Maverick can tow up to 2,000 pounds, while a truck with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and the aptly-named 4K Tow Package can tow up to 4,000 pounds — that’s enough to haul a 21-foot boat.

What’s the payload of the Ford Maverick?

The truck has a total max payload of 1,500 pounds including passengers and cargo. The truck has 33.3 cubic feet of total cargo volume. The Ford F-150, for comparison, has cargo capacities ranging from 52.8 to 77.4 cubic feet.

The Maverick is compact but capable, and will be the perfect pickup truck for many buyers. Ford

What safety features does the Ford Maverick have?

The Maverick includes automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and brake support, and backup camera.

Also available are adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, evasive steering assist, lane centering, reverse parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

What's the top speed of the Ford Maverick?

Ford doesn’t say, but it’s safe to say that it isn’t a speed demon.

How much horsepower and torque does the Ford Maverick have?

There are two engine options in the Maverick, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid (FWD only), and a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged “EcoBoost” four-cylinder (FWD or AWD options).

The hybrid has 191 total system horsepower (162 hp from the engine alone) and 155 lb-ft of torque.

The EcoBoost has 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

The truck isn’t huge but can still haul plenty of gear. Ford

How can I buy the Ford Maverick?

The Maverick begins deliveries this fall. You can reserve one on Ford’s website and your local Ford dealer will reach out to confirm your order. You can also just contact your local Ford dealer directly.