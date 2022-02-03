Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 price, engine, release plans, and specs for the epic desert racer

The Ford F-150 Raptor is an epic racing truck for the road inspired by the trophy trucks that rip across the desert in races like the Baja 1000 in Mexico. But not everyone wants an enormous pickup truck designed to be a desert racer.

That’s why Ford took its Bronco off-roader and retooled it as an SUV designed to be a desert racer. The new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is bigger, wider, faster, and more badass, adding upgraded engine, suspension, tires, and more.

It’s inspired by the wild Ultra4 off-road racing trucks and is Ford’s attempt to make the most impressive off-road SUV around — and to compete with archrival Jeep, which offers the Wrangler Rubicon 392 at the top of its lineup.

Sitting almost 10 inches wider than a standard Bronco, the Bronco Raptor looks the part, too. Amber marker lamps (an F-150 Raptor signature) and amber daytime running lights let everyone know that you’re driving something a bit special, even if you’re more likely to rip across a Walmart parking lot than the California desert.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, from when it might be released to price and gas mileage, and all the changes Ford made to make this a desert racing beast.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

With a removable roof and doors, the Bronco Raptor is ready to tear up the outdoors — just bring some sunscreen. Ford

When will the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor be released?

We don’t have an exact date, but the Ford Bronco Raptor vehicles will begin delivery in summer 2022.

How much does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor cost?

The Bronco Raptor starts at $71,490 including Destination, a slight premium over its larger F-150 Raptor brother. However, it comes with 37-inch tires standard and will only be available with four doors. A variety of packages and options will be available that will increase the price from there.

A Lux package that includes adaptive cruise control and an upgraded B&O audio system, for example.

How is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor different from the regular Bronco?

Ford Performance engineers ripped apart the Bronco and put it back together with a significantly upgraded frame thanks to a new B-pillar crossbar and C-pillar reinforcement to increase rigidity

New competition-level axles (also used on the Bronco DR racing truck) increase the track width by 8.6 inches or 13 percent to 73.6-inches, while larger front and rear driveshafts help handle the extra power from an upgraded engine. A new FOX Live Valve suspension with semi-active dampers, combined with standard 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires, means Bronco Raptor has 4.8 inches more minimum ground clearance, 13.1 inches, than the standard four-door Bronco. Those beadlock-capable tires are the largest available on any production SUV in America, by the way.

The Bronco Raptor is wider, taller, and with much bigger tires than the standard Bronco. That should help if you find yourself driving across a rocky desert. Ford

What engine does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor have?

The Bronco Raptor has a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine, with upgraded intercooling and air-induction systems to handle hot desert heat. A true dual-exhaust system uses active-valve tech and near-equal-length pipes to improve the V6 exhaust note (much like what Ford did with the trombone loop in the Ford F-150 Raptor). Four selectable exhaust modes allow for extra quiet or extra loud running, depending on how much fun you want to have.

How much horsepower and torque does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor have?

Ford hasn’t released final numbers but did say that it is targeted to have “more than” 400 horsepower. A stock Ford Explorer makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque with a similar engine, so expect improvements on that thanks to work done by the Ford Performance team.

What’s the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor’s top speed and 0-60 MPH time?

Ford hasn’t said, preferring instead to trickle out information over the next few months ahead of its public release. For comparison, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 goes from zero to 60 mph in about 4 seconds, according to Car & Driver.

Amber marker lamps at the top of the grille and on the door mirrors are a Raptor design signature. Ford

What’s the fuel economy of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor?

We don’t know yet. Official EPA ratings of Bronco Raptor should be released closer to the launch of the vehicle, but this was designed to be a desert racer not a fuel-sipper. It’ll probably be (slightly) better than the wonderfully atrocious 14 mpg combined that the Wrangler 392 makes.

How big is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor’s fuel tank?

The Bronco Raptor has a 21.2-gallon fuel tank and runs on unleaded gas.

What is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor’s max towing and payload?

Maximum trailer towing is 4,500 lbs, while the Bronco Raptor offers 1,100 lbs of payload without any options fitted.

I was going to put a photo of the Bronco Raptor’s interior here but decided seeing the Ultra4-inspired truck fly was the better option. Ford

What safety features does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor have?

Ford includes a number of Co-Pilot360 safety technologies standard in the Bronco Raptor including:

Automatic high beams

Pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection

Blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert

Lane-keeping assist

Adaptive cruise control and evasive steering assist are available as optional extras.

Though it’s a convertible (and not required to have them by regulation), the Bronco Raptor includes side-curtain airbags in the roof rails for both rows.

What warranty does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor have?

The Bronco Raptor has Ford’s standard 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, with an additional 5-year/60K warranty covering powertrain components.

How can I order the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor?

Ford is no longer taking direct reservations on the Bronco or the Bronco Raptor, instead prioritizing existing Bronco orders. In a press release, Ford said that “a majority of the 2022 model year Bronco Raptor allocation will go to existing reservation holders based upon their original reservation timestamp.”

Interested buyers should contact their local Ford dealer to place a deposit and maximize their chances of getting a 2022 Bronco Raptor. Vehicles will begin arriving at dealers in summer 2022.