Cyberquad: Tesla’s latest electric vehicle could attract a surprising new market

=Waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck? While buyers wait for the all-electric truck, Elon Musk’s company has released a much smaller vehicle with similar styling.

The Cyberquad for Kids, revealed Thursday, is a $1,900 small all-terrain vehicle designed for children ages eight and above. Tesla claims the vehicle was “inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design,” with an angular body that brings to mind the company’s groundbreaking design. The new vehicle was built by toy company Radio Flyer.

The release comes as Tesla’s original release date for the full-size Cybertruck slips past. First announced in November 2019, the all-electric pickup truck is the final phase of a three-part plan to bring electric vehicles to the masses. It started with the Model 3 sedan that launched in 2017, and continued with the Model Y compact SUV that launched in 2020.

The truck was originally expected to enter production in late 2021, but Tesla’s website now states production will start in 2022. At the company’s annual shareholder meeting in October, Musk suggested that Tesla would reach full production in 2023.

Cybertruck reservation holders won’t find their new vehicle under the Christmas tree this year — but the kids might find something instead.

Cyberquad for Kids: What are the specs?

The Cyberquad for Kids packs an all-steel frame, four wheels — two 16-inch tires on front, two 14-inch tires on back — a cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension. It includes rear disk braking, and LED light bars for the front and rear.

The battery runs for up to 15 miles between charges, depending on the user’s weight and speed. It takes up to five hours to fully recharge — no supercharging capabilities, it seems. It has a 36-volt lithium-ion battery, which quick releases from the vehicle for repowering in a custom-designed charger.

It has a top speed of 10 mph, configurable to a limited five mph speed. It reverses at five mph in both modes. A thumb throttle controls the speed.

In other words, it’s unlikely to give the full-size Cybertruck a run for its money — the larger vehicle features up to 500 miles of range and 0 to 60 mph acceleration times of 2.9 seconds.

The Cyberquad for Kids is only available in 48 of the 50 U.S. states — sorry, Alaska and Hawaii. The 122-pound vehicle is shipped by FedEx Ground in a box measuring 47 by 26 by 27 inches. The vehicle supports up to 150 pounds of weight. Warranty claims are handled by toy company Radio Flyer, not Tesla.

What about the full-size Cyberquad?

At the November 2019 launch event, Tesla unveiled a full-size Cyberquad vehicle. This will be offered as an optional add-on for the full-size Cybertruck.

It is unlikely that the two vehicles are the same. The Cyberquad at the unveiling event in California was able to support full-size adults, and Musk has revealed that the final version will carry two passengers.

“It’s going to be the ATV that won’t roll,” Musk said during the company’s 2021 annual shareholder meeting, suggesting that the final product will offer something different to the traditional ATV.

Tesla’s three-phase plan to reach the masses may still be underway, but at least the company will reach a new customer category with its latest product.