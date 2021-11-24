Corvette Z06 2023 price, specs, release date, horsepower, top speed, engine, and more

The mid-engined Corvette was the worst-kept secret in the entire auto industry. But now it’s out, and it’s astonishingly good, starting at under $60,000.

In my review, I said the C8 Corvette was the best sports car ever made in America, and that if they put an extra 1 at the beginning of the price it would still be worth it. And now there’s an even better one coming: the Z06.

The Z06 nameplate debuted in 1963, denoting the track-focused version of the Corvette. The new Z06 has a 5.5L V8 making 640 hp — the highest horsepower naturally-aspirated V8 in any production car ever.

Between that glorious engine (redlining at 8,600 rpm), a ton of new performance hardware, and a shared chassis with Corvette Racing’s C8.R race car, the C8 Z06 is probably one of the most exciting and capable sports cars around — at any price.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, from the release date to price and 0-60 mph times, and a rundown of all the new trims.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Corvette Z06 is available in coupe and hardtop convertible options. Chevrolet

What is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 release date?

Production will begin in the summer of 2022 at the Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky. Expect the Corvette Z06 to arrive in dealers soon after, though it’s likely production will be extremely limited early on.

What is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 price?

The 2019 Corvette Z06 was about $25,000 more than the standard model. Adopting the same conversion puts it around $90,000, though expect Chevrolet to announce full pricing closer to the on-sale date.

What is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z07 performance package?

There’s the regular Z06, and then there’s the hardcore Z07 performance package. It adds a carbon fiber rear wing and ground effects (good for a total of 734 lbs of downforce at 186 mph), chassis tuning and suspension calibration, as well as Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and even optional carbon fiber wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 41 lbs.

It also adds Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires developed specifically for this car. Properly equipped, the Z07 is capable of 1.22g turns on a 300-foot diameter circle.

The new LT6 engine redlines at a ridiculously high 8,600 rpm. Chevrolet

What’s special about the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 flat-plane engine?

The flat-plane crankshaft allows the engine to rev to an impressive 8,600 rpm. Typically used in very high-end exotics and race cars, a flat-plane crank allows the firing order to go left-right-left-right-left-right-left-right, instead of having consecutive firings on the same side like with a standard V8. The Z06 cylinders fire in 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 order, if you’re curious.

This allows for a higher-revving engine and greatly increased performance. Chevrolet says its “engineers spent two years crafting a distinctive, rich exhaust tone unlike anything ever heard from a Corvette.”

What are the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 engine options?

There’s just one: the new naturally aspirated LT6 5.5L DOHC V8. It’s equipped with a racing-style six-stage dry-sump oiling system with individual crank bay scavenging.

The LT6 is hand-built at the Performance Build Center at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

A version of this engine has powered C8.R race cars since 2019, with lessons learned during endurance road racing helping improve performance and durability.

What is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06’s horsepower and torque?

The LT6 makes 670 hp at 8,400 rpm, and 460 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm.

What is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06’s 0-60 mph time and top speed?

Chevrolet hasn’t said... yet. Expect this to be a really big deal when it’s finally revealed.

The rear wing dramatically increases rear downforce at speed. Chevrolet

What’s the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06’s fuel economy?

We don’t know yet. Official EPA ratings of the Corvette’s enormous engine will likely be revealed closer to the launch of the vehicle in 2022. And, if we’re honest, does it really matter?

How big is the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 fuel tank?

Though the original 1963 Corvette Z06 included a 36-gallon fuel tank, the new 2023 Z06 sports a 18.5-gallon tank.

There are seven different interior color options to choose from, including this stunning red. Chevrolet

How many wheel, color, and trim options does the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 have?

Corvette Z06 buyers can choose from 12 exterior colors, 7 interior colors, 7 different wheel packages, 3 seat choices, 6 seatbelt options, and 6 different brake caliper colors. That’s a lot of choice.

There’s also a hardtop convertible model available too with the exact same suspension calibrations as the coupe.

How can I buy the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06?

The new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 can be reserved by contacting your local Chevrolet dealer... but expect a long wait.