Whether you’re learning how to program on a Raspberry Pi or you’re surfing the web from your couch, the best wireless keyboards with touchpads offer the best of both worlds: portability and control. Since the touchpad takes the place of a mouse, you should be able to navigate around with ease — but not all keyboards work with all devices. In order to find the right one for your device, you’ll need to consider the connectivity and compatibility.

First, figure out how the keyboard wirelessly connects to various devices. Most affordable ones use USB dongles that’ll only work if your device has a USB port. This is usually a good option for laptops, computer-controlled smart TVs, and some gaming consoles. For devices without USB ports — like most phones and tablets — you’ll need a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard, which syncs up without the dongle. For both of these categories, the wireless range is usually around 33 feet. (Keep in mind that a lack of wires means it’s powered by either replaceable batteries or a rechargeable one, so be sure to check the battery life.)

Luckily, most brands disclose exactly which devices and operating systems the keyboard works with — and if not, reviewer feedback can be really helpful. No matter what kind of device you have (and even if you’re looking for a travel-friendly mini model), at least one of the wireless touchpad keyboards below should be compatible.

1. The overall best wireless touch keyboard

Logitech is considered one of the best electronics manufacturers around for well-designed, reliable hardware, and the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard allows for effortless, desk-free navigation without the need for a mouse. Its keyboard is intuitive with quiet keys, while its built-in trackpad and media-friendly controls allow you to use your computer-enabled TV in comfort. It also has an 18-month battery life (using two AA batteries), a 33-foot range with its wireless USB receiver, and a slim, lightweight profile that’s easy to hold.

Connectivity: USB

Compatible with: Windows 8, Chrome OS, Windows 7, Windows 10

One reviewer wrote: “This is not a gaming keyboard, but it works GREAT as a keyboard for a home theater PC (HTPC). I have three of these around my house for the three HTPCs I have installed on each of my TVs.”

2. The budget keyboard with wide compatibility

According to reviewers, the Arteck wireless keyboard offers “simple plug and play” for most systems thanks to its wide compatibility and USB connector. Its soft keys, responsive touchpad, and built-in media keys allow you to navigate around your system of choice from up to 33 feet away. The primary downside: Reviewers report that the two AAA batteries need replacing every few weeks, so it definitely doesn’t have the longest battery life.

Connectivity: USB

Compatible with: Windows 10, 8, 7, Chrome OS, TV-connected computers, HTPC, Raspberry Pi3, Xbox, PS3

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great wireless keyboard. I've used it with multiple devices and it always works flawlessly. The metal frame is solid and feels very comfortable while typing. It's a bit wide with the mouse pad but that makes it a great width for sitting with it on my lap while using it from the couch.”

3. The best rechargeable Bluetooth & USB keyboard

If you’re looking for additional features that make your experience significantly better, the Logitech K830 keyboard is “definitely worth the extra money,” according to a reviewer. For one, it has a backlight so you can effortlessly type in the dark. For another, it’s Bluetooth-enabled as well as USB-connectable, so there are multiple ways to hook it up. Finally, it’s rechargeable and lasts for up to 10 days on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about batteries. In addition to its touchpad, this one also has easy-access shortcut keys that work from up to 33 feet away.

Connectivity: USB or Bluetooth

Compatible with: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later, Android 5.0 or later, Chrome OS

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a good backlit, wireless keyboard for a long time and Logitech is and has been my preferred brand in these things so I gave this one a go — loving it. Thicker and heavier than the K400 series, but the backlight is almost worth the trouble by itself. [...] It's a bit on the pricey side for one of these and I'm always a lil skeptical about these built-in rechargeable batteries but just a couple months in, I'm more than satisfied with this purchase.”

4. The best folding keyboard

For those who want a keyboard for their phones or tablets, portability is a must. This foldable keyboard is reasonably sized when laid out (and it has a touchpad), but when it’s time to hit the road, its three sections fold into each other so it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. Its Bluetooth connectivity works from up to 33 feet away while its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 48 hours straight. It even comes with a free stand for your smaller devices.

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Compatible with: iOS 13.4 and later, Android, Windows

One reviewer wrote: “When I am not traveling on business, I prefer to leave my laptop at home. However, as a writer by nature, I'm also very likely to want to write something for which I do not want to use a screen keyboard. This fills the gap very nicely. I use it on my phone and my Kindle Fire 8 HDX and it serves its purpose well. I enjoy the touchpad addition very much, as it's useful with some apps.”

5. The best mini keyboard

Finally, if you’re looking for an extra-portable keyboard, there’s this Fosmon mini. Despite the fact that it measures less than 7 inches across, it still offers a full QWERTY keyboard as well as a touchpad and navigation arrows. The Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity hooks up to most devices (from computers and tablets to gaming consoles), and its range of 33 feet gives you plenty of flexibility. Thanks to its rechargeable battery, it’ll last up to 10 days when used continuously. It’s even backlit for better visibility in the dark.

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Compatible with: computers, smartphones, tablets, HTPC/IPTVVR glasses, Apple TV, PS4

One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love it! It's much smaller than anticipated but it has as much, if not more, features than a full-sized keyboard. It's really receptive and connected to the computer effortlessly. Tactile feedback is very positive. I highly recommend this keyboard.”