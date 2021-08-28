Using a stand with your MacBook Pro can help reduce neck and shoulder strain when working or video chatting, and it’s a must-have if you’re trying to improve the ergonomics of your workspace. The best MacBook Pro stands elevate your computer anywhere from 2 to nearly 20 inches, and some are height-adjustable for lots of versatility, while others can be collapsed and packed in your laptop bag for on-the-go use.

Depending on where you use your stand and how adaptable you want it to be, you have a few styles to choose from. For the most versatility, a stand with height adjustment options will allow you to find the most comfortable viewing angle, and some even offer enough height for standing. Keep in mind, adjustable models tend to be a little pricier, so if you only need to raise your laptop a few inches, a sturdy, straightforward stand might be sufficient; while they’re less customizable, they’re generally designed to bring your screen closer to eye level while you’re sitting, so they get the job done.

If you commute or travel with your MacBook Pro, a collapsible stand packs easily into a bag, and some can be mounted to the back of your device with adhesive. This allows them to act as a kickstand, which is ideal for hybrid work situations (or anyone who likes to work from a coffee shop). Last, keep size in mind; most of the picks on this list are compatible with all MacBook Pros, with the exception of two that aren’t designed for 16-inch models.

With all that, here are the best MacBook Pro stands that make it more comfortable to use your laptop, whether you’re working, Zooming, or streaming videos.

1. The best, all things considered

Pros: wallet-friendly, no-nonsense, 4.8-star overall rating

wallet-friendly, no-nonsense, 4.8-star overall rating Cons: no height adjustment

You won’t find many bells and whistles on the Nulaxy laptop stand, but it’s a solid pick that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 19,000 reviews, and it comes at a wallet-friendly price. Suitable for laptops ranging in size from 10 to 16 inches, it elevates the screen by 6 inches, thus bringing your eye line up to a comfortable height when seated. Made from premium aluminum alloy, the ergonomic laptop stand’s support arms are lined in an anti-slip material, and the bottom of the frame has soft feet to protect tabletop surfaces. Available in silver and gray, it boasts an open-frame design that allows for plenty of airflow, which can help keep devices from overheating.

Helpful review: “I wanted to get a stand that would put my laptop screen at the correct height on my desk so I could sit up straight rather than slouching. This stand was extremely simple to put together and works perfectly with my MacBookPro! It's sturdy, stable, and works as described. This stand is not adjustable, but that wasn't an issue for me at all. I'd highly recommend this product! Paired with a wireless keyboard and mouse, it's an ideal ergonomic setup.”

2. The best height-adjustable stand

Pros: height-adjustable, 4.8-star overall rating

height-adjustable, 4.8-star overall rating Cons: reviewers reported height adjustment takes some effort

If you want more height customization, it’s worth spending a bit more for this adjustable laptop stand. Another highly rated pick on Amazon with a 4.8-star overall rating, the Z-type stand features legs that can be unfolded to a maximum height of about 12 inches, according to a reviewer. (Keep in mind, however, that another reviewer noted the stand works best at a maximum height of 8 inches.) Made from sturdy aluminum alloy, it has padded hooks to keep your device in place and four silicone pads on the bottom to help it stay in place. It’s compatible with devices from 10 to 17 inches in size, and the cutout on the platform allows for extra airflow. Choose from colors like black, silver, and champagne gold.

Helpful review: “The hinges are incredibly well tightened, and the plates are thick. It supports my macbook pro very stably with height and angle adjustable. I love it.”

3. The best collapsible stand for travel

Pros: folds flat for easy portability, height-adjustable, wallet-friendly, 4.7-star overall rating

folds flat for easy portability, height-adjustable, wallet-friendly, 4.7-star overall rating Cons: not designed for use with 16-inch MacBook Pros, only two height levels

If you take your MacBook Pro with you when you go to work or travel, this laptop stand from Nulaxy collapses completely flat for easy transport, and it’s suitable for devices from 10 to 15.8 inches (although more than a few reviewers have reported that it does, indeed, stand up to 16-inch models). The hinge can be adjusted, bringing the height of the stand from 3.1 to 5.1 inches, so you can customize it to your preferred viewing angle. Made from aluminum alloy, it has rubber protective hooks and anti-skid pads to secure and protect your MacBook Pro, and since the bottom of the low-profile stand sits flush on work surfaces, you can type directly on your laptop if you prefer not to use an external keyboard. It comes in gray and silver, and an opening on the back of the stand helps to dissipate heat from your computer, which can keep it running efficiently.

Helpful review: “Sturdy, ergonomic, travels well in work bag. Just what I needed for the height for Zoom meetings for MacBook.”

4. The best for sitting & standing versatility

Pros: most height adjustment on the list, good for standing desks, 4.8-star overall rating

most height adjustment on the list, good for standing desks, 4.8-star overall rating Cons: higher price

If you frequently give presentations or want the option of sitting or standing while you work, this adjustable MacBook Pro stand is your best bet. It offers a range of ergonomic angles, and the sliding center section extends the arm to a height of 13 inches, which — when combined with the angle adjustment — can elevate your computer by up to 20 inches. The upper section has padded hooks that keep laptops from sliding off, even when near vertical, but it’s also sturdy enough to keep devices steady when they’re in a horizontal position. Made from aluminum, it has a cutout to allow for some airflow, but there’s no mention of a padded base. This pick is suitable for devices ranging from 10 to 17 inches.

Helpful review: “Amazing for video meetings and for using my laptop when I get tired of sitting, I am happy I got this instead of a clumsy standing desk. I also use it while sitting and it really helps my back.”

5. The best laptop kickstand

Pros: easy portability, great for hybrid work situations, design options

easy portability, great for hybrid work situations, design options Cons: maximum height of 3 inches, not compatible with 16-inch MacBook Pros

The MOFT laptop stand mounts to the underside of your MacBook Pro using adhesive, and has a folding design that lies almost completely flat (at 1/9 inch) when not in use. When unfolded, the stand offers two viewing angles — 15 and 25 degrees — that raise your device 2 and 3 inches, respectively. The slim stand is constructed from polyurethane and fiberglass, and the manufacturer states it’s compatible with devices up to 15.6 inches, but several reviewers have reported it can handle their 16-inch MacBook Pros. This is one of the few laptop stands you’ll find that comes in a range of patterns and colors, and while it’s not the best pick if you’re looking for lots of height, it’s perfect if you want a stand that can go anywhere you do.

Helpful review: “This is the best accessory I have for my Mac! Many products don't work this well. It is portable, so thin it barely is noticeable when not needed and super easy to use. [...] Not only does this product barely weigh anything, but it doesn't come off. The color matches and looks super slick on the laptop. And the multiple viewing angles are very helpful. I thought it would be fragile and not be able to work but it does so well!”

6. The best stand with built-in storage

Pros: built-in storage, two-in-one design optimizes desk space, also compatible with monitors

built-in storage, two-in-one design optimizes desk space, also compatible with monitors Cons: not height-adjustable

This metal mesh riser functions as either a laptop or monitor stand, and has a built-in shelf and four compartments for storage, making it a great option if you want to add some organization to your workspace. At 20.25 inches wide and 11.5 inches deep, it’s compatible with MacBook Pros of all sizes, and the 5.8-inch height places your screen roughly at eye level. Papers can be stashed on the pull-out shelf, while the end compartments are large enough to hold a small tablet, smartphone, notepad, or writing utensils. It’s not height- or angle-adjustable, but the mesh design allows for airflow, and the rubber feet on the legs protect your desk from damage. The riser comes in two colors — black and silver — as well as a smaller 15.4-inch option.

Helpful review: “Love this item. Sturdy and practical. Love the 4 organizers on the side. It allows me to have the laptop higher for my line of vision and with my connected keyboard, my hands can stay at desk height. When I am done the 18 inch keyboard fits easily underneath.”

Also great: A vertical stand for storing your MacBook Pro

If you use an external keyboard or monitor with your MacBook Pro, or want to maximize space on your desk when you’re not working, this vertical laptop stand from HumanCentric has a small footprint and serves as a home for your device. The inner walls of the dock are lined with soft pads to protect your computer from scratches and are wide enough to accommodate laptops as thick as 1 inch, including those with skins or cases. Available in three colors, the open-frame design keeps your computer from overheating when you’re using accessory devices, and leaves ports and other outlets open and accessible for charging.

Helpful review: “Very useful and a real space saver. I use it with my 2020 MacBookPro and it fits great. I like how the base of the holder is a rubbery plastic material which allows the sides of the holder to clamp in and hold the MacBook firmly. [...] Having my MacBook in clamshell mode while using it I feel it needs to be able to let off the heat that it generates easily and I feel this holder allows for that.”