If you want to document your vacation, capture an exciting moment, or just record your day, there are extras that will make your GoPro footage even cooler. The best GoPro accessories make it easier to film anything, anywhere, and for as long as you need. Most of the items below are compatible with a variety of GoPro models (unless noted), just make sure you choose the right one for your action camera.

What to look for in GoPro accessories

When you’re choosing GoPro accessories, it all comes down to what you plan to do with them. You can start with a GoPro accessory kit, which will give you a variety of straps, mounts, and attachments to connect your camera to your body, car, bike, and more for a wide range of action. You can also pick items individually — like a tripod and grip or a mount for your chest, helmet, backpack, or pet. Plus, you might want a carrying case to help keep your accessories safe and organized when traveling.

You might also want extra battery life and memory storage. Depending on the resolution and features you’re using, a GoPro battery can last anywhere from 81 to 120 minutes. If you plan on filming all day, an external battery pack, charger, and SD memory card can prevent you from getting left in the lurch. Having an external microphone and light can also ensure you’re picking up quality sound and improve video in dark locations.

Finally, if you want to take your GoPro snorkeling or anywhere with water, most GoPros are water-resistant up to at least 16 feet. However, a waterproof case is a good safety net for deeper dives, and a flotation device can keep it from sinking if you’re in a kayak or boat. And if you want to get professional-looking footage of above and underwater action, a dome lens will help.

Wherever you’re going and whatever you’re shooting, check out the best GoPro accessories that will take your footage to the next level.

1. A 50-piece GoPro accessory kit under $40

Pros:

Over 51,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Under $40

Wide variety of accessories

Cons:

Not a lot of padding in the carrying case

Reviewers report compatibility problems with the GoPro HERO6 and GoPro HERO5

When you want an accessory for your GoPro but can’t decide on one, a 50-piece accessory kit can be a great solution. You’ll get adjustable straps that fit around your head, chest, and helmet (designed for all head sizes and body shapes), for all your action footage. Plus, there’s a suction cup mount for in-car footage and a handlebar mount with 180 degrees of movement on your bike or motorbike. If you’re in the water, there’s a floating handle grip to keep your GoPro afloat, and anti-fog sheets for a crystal clear view. You also get a wrist strip, selfie stick, a carrying case to bring your accessories on the go, and more. The only problem is figuring out which to use first.

Compatibility: GoPro HERO 11, 10, 9, 8, GoPro Max, GoPro Fusion, earlier GoPro models, DJI Osmo Action, Insta360, AKASO, APEMAN, Campark, and SJCAM

According to a fan: “This was the very first accessory I ordered when I bought my GoPro Hero 8. It included almost everything I needed (except spare batteries), plus a ton of other options I might use someday if I decide to get creative. You can wear or mount your GoPro literally anywhere with all the options this kit gives you. [...] That attention to small details is evident throughout this kit. I was also extremely impressed that nearly ALL METAL IS STAINLESS STEEL. [...] Even if you only use a fourth of what this kit includes, you will get your money's worth.”

2. A waterproof head mount for your GoPro

Pros:

Over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Can be worn directly on the head or over most helmets

Under $10

Waterproof

Cons:

Might be uncomfortable if worn for too long

This adjustable head mount is a simple way to attach your GoPro and get some hands-free footage. With thick nylon straps, nonslip rubber inserts, and polycarbonate buckles, it fits directly on your head and stretches up to 12 inches. It can also fit over most helmets, too (one reviewer reported that it stayed secure over a ski helmet), but if you want a mount just for helmets, you can get one here. The straps are waterproof and sweatproof, and with a price tag under $10, you can’t go wrong.

Compatibility: All GoPro cameras, including GoPro HERO6, GoPro HERO5 Black, HERO5 Session, HERO4 Black, HERO4 Silver, and HERO Session

According to a fan: “I used this product scrambling up Angel's Landing in Zion National Park. I wore it over a back-turned ball cap and it was very comfortable and stable. The footage looks great and it freed my hands to climb. A word of caution is to make sure you test the angle of the camera. I aimed it at my eyesight range and the vista footage POV came out a bit too high but because it was a vertical scramble, it caught the route perfectly. So, just make sure you adjust the angle of the camera on the mount lower than you think and/or move your head more extreme to capture footage lower down. Other than that I recommend this product.”

3. A GoPro 3-way tripod & hand grip

Pros:

3-in-1 design with camera grip, tripod, and extension arm

Foldable for easy travel

Weighs 8 ounces

Waterproof construction

Cons:

May not be as stable as dedicated tripods

If you want some versatility in the way you hold your GoPro, this three-way tripod grip is a solid pick. It can be a short tripod, a hand grip, or you can fold out the extendable arm to 19.5 inches for selfies, overhead shots, or POVs. The ergonomic design makes the grip comfortable and easy to hold, and the integrated ball joint lets you change the camera’s angle without changing the mount. It’s foldable, waterproof, and weighs just 8 ounces, so it’s easy to travel with and capture whatever you need.

Compatibility: HERO11, 11 Mini, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5 Black, 5 Session, MAX

According to a fan: “Works great! It is sturdy, holds its position just fine. Its construction is fairly robust for what it is.”

4. A waterproof case that protects your GoPro for up to 196 feet

Pros:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Waterproof down to 196 feet

Protects from mud, dirt, debris

Front LCD screen still viewable with case on

Cons:

Only compatible with the HERO9, 10, and 11 Black

Can’t use the touchscreen through the case

Most GoPros are water resistant up to 33 feet, but if you plan on some deeper dives, you’re going to want this waterproof case that can go down to 196 feet. Not only does it protect against water, but it can also keep mud, dirt, and debris out when you’re off-roading or on the beach. When the case is on, you can still view the front LCD screen, and the flat glass lens delivers sharp images below and above water. In the back, there’s a backdoor so you can capture better audio and easy access to the camera’s back screen. This model is only compatible with the HERO11, 10, and 9 Black models, but you can get a waterproof case for the HERO8 Black here and for the HERO5, 6, and 7 right here.

Compatibility: HERO11, 10, and 9 Black

According to a fan: “Purchased this for my GoPro 10. I have taken this diving in Grand Turk, Bahamas and the Philippines. No leaks even after depths of 145ft.”

5. A backup microSD card

Pros:

Over 336,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

4K ready

Waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, and x-ray proof

Cons:

Card reader sold separately

Your GoPro comes with a microSD card, but if you’re shooting all day or traveling, it’s always wise to have a backup. This card is 4K UHD and full HD ready and has a fast read speed for transferring high res videos (up to 160 megabytes per second). Waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and x-ray proof, it’s durable in a lot of different conditions and available in sizes from 32 gigabytes to 1 terabyte. It comes with a standard SD card adapter, but the card reader bundle is sold separately.

Compatibility: HERO11, 11 Mini, 10, 9, 8, 7 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, MAX, and older models (see exceptions here)

According to a fan: “This microSD card worked flawlessly with my GoPro Hero 7 Black! No SD Card error and No need to format. Worked straight out of the package. Speeds are incredible and transfers are smooth. Perfect for the GoPro!”

6. A chest mount for all GoPros

Pros:

Over 2,500 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

GoPro can be mounted upright or upside down

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it doesn’t fit the GoPro Session

For more hands-free shooting, a chest strap GoPro mount can be just the thing you need. With adjustable straps that can fit a range of adult sizes, it’s a sturdy and comfortable fit. One reviewer reported, ”I’m a youtuber and use the chest mount daily so comfort is a must and this will get the job done. The chest plate is flush, the straps are wide and thin so no stringy straps to dig into the shoulders or waist.” You can mount your camera upright or upside down in the mount, and it’s compatible with all GoPro models.

Compatibility: All GoPro HERO cameras, Session, Fusion, and most action cameras

According to a fan: “Fits a big guy like me. I am 6'1" and 240 punds and always am concerned when buying items like this. Happy to say that I agree with the rest of the reviews - this is a high quality mount that doesn't "droop" and point your camera at the ground, like others. It is just a bit snug on me - but nothing that will keep me from using it regularly. Wore it today through a pretty good workout for 45 minutes and it held like glue and the video was much better than a helmet.”

7. An extra GoPro battery & dual charger

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Can charge two batteries simultaneously

Includes a rechargeable GoPro battery

Cons:

Only compatible with the HERO9 Black and the HERO10 Black

No wires included

Nothing will stop your GoPro filming session faster than a depleted battery. Make sure that doesn’t happen with this extra battery and dual charger. Not only does the charger charge two batteries at the same time, but it also has LED light displays to indicate the status of the batteries being charged. The charger connects via USB port, but no wires are included, so you’ll have to use the ones that come with your GoPro. This battery and charger duo are only compatible with the HERO9 and 10, but you can get it for the HERO5, 6, 7, and 8 right here.

Compatibility: HERO9 and HERO10 Black

According to a fan: “Very useful for family trips. The battery drains quickly for the hero 9 if you take lots of action videos. So having a few extra batteries charging overnight is better than having to charge 1 at a time in GoPro each time. Highly recommend especially for that extra battery.”

8. A floaty to make sure your GoPro doesn’t sink

Pros:

Keeps GoPro afloat in water

Protective padding

Easy access to buttons, front LCD screen, and back touch screen

Cons:

Only compatible with the HERO9 Black and the HERO10 Black

Your GoPro is water-resistant, but it’s not sink-proof. If you’re snorkeling, surfing, or wakeboarding, this floaty accessory will keep your camera on the surface of the water by simply wrapping around the GoPro — no other protective casing is required. The floaty has cushioned padding, but you can still access your camera’s buttons, front LCD screen, and back touch screen easily. There’s a tether point, too, you just need to add your own strap or lanyard so you can wrap it around your wrist for extra security. This floaty is only compatible with the HERO9 and 10, but you can get one for the HERO8 right here, and for the HERO5, 6, and 7 over here.

Compatibility: HERO9 and HERO10 Black

According to a fan: “I went Cliff Jumping in Cancun and I let go underwater (20ft under) and it floated right up w no problem.”

9. A portable battery pack for your GoPro

Pros:

Over 22,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Can charge two devices at once

Includes micro USB cable

Cons:

Some reviewers find it bulky

If you’ve exhausted your extra batteries and you’re away from an outlet, a portable battery pack can keep you shooting for longer. With dual USB ports (2.1A and 1A), you can charge two devices at the same time, and there are LED indicator lights to let you know how much power is left. The battery pack can fully recharge itself in eight to 12 hours, and once it’s fully charged, reviewers report that it can last up to two weeks (depending on how much you use it and what you use it for). Just keep in mind that it weighs 11.8 ounces and measures 2.95 by 5.94 inches, so some reviewers report it feels a little large when traveling.

Compatibility: All GoPro models

According to a fan: “Power Bank takes a while to fully charge, but I have now charged my cell phone twice, and used it to extend the record time of my GoPro Hero 7 Black, and have not even dropped below 75% yet. Wow sums it up perfectly!”

10. A dome port lens to take above & underwater video

Pros:

180-degree wide-angle lens

Waterproof up to 98.4 feet (30 meters)

Can record under and above water

Cons:

Trigger blocks the viewer

Only compatible with the HERO9 Black and the HERO10 Black

With a 180-degree wide-angle lens and a domed port, this GoPro accessory will have you taking breathtaking above and underwater footage in no time. Just open the case, place your camera, and then close the case; if you drop it in water, it will float. The hand grip has a pistol trigger to turn the camera on and off, but reviewers report that it can block the viewer, so keep that in mind. Included with the lens are a wrist strap, cleaning cloth, protective bag, and anti-fog inserts. This model is only compatible with the HERO9 and 10, but you can get one for the HERO5, 6, 7, and 2018 right here.

Compatibility: HERO9 and HERO10 Black

According to a fan: “Great accessory for GoPro. Lets you get some great footage in water. Lets you film below and above water at the same time and it adds a slight fish eye which is great for getting more of the scenery when snorkeling/diving.”

11. A waterproof light that works with a lot of GoPro models

Pros:

Over 2,600 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Waterproof up to 147 feet

Built-in rechargeable battery

Three light modes (high, low, SOS)

Cons:

May not be bright enough for deep-water dives

If you’re snorkeling, scuba diving, or in any place that can get dark, an external light is essential for good video. This waterproof light is lightweight with a wide angle, a 500-lumen max, and is made up of 36 LEDs. One reviewer reported, “I was able to get clear footage of lobsters, eels, and octopuses without having the intense spotlight effect of a flashlight. Everything was so evenly lit.” There are three light modes (high, low, SOS flash), and the battery is rechargeable, so it’s not taking power from your GoPro. It takes about 90 minutes to fully charge, and after that, you can use it for up to 1.5 hours on high, 4 hours on low, and 6 hours on SOS flash.

Compatibility: HERO11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 5S, 4, 4S, and 3

According to a fan: “Perfect for on the go travel companion, so compact and light that its easy to take with you. Carried the light with attached gopro on a handheld selfie stick all day and night without worrying about low light condition. Taken both snorkeling during the day then out at night without any issues. I wasn’t tired of carrying it as both gopro and light were very easy to take along as they are not heavy at all.”

12. A weather-resistant case with a built-in mic

Pros:

Built-in microphone, plus a mic port to add an external microphone

Removable windscreen for the built-in microphone

Weather-resistant body

Two mounts to attach lights, mics, or LCD screens

HDMI-out port

Cons:

Only compatible with the HERO9, HERO10, and HERO11 Black

There are a few reasons why you’d want a weather-resistant case like this for your GoPro. For one, it has a directional microphone that reduces ambient noise and highlights voice audio, with a removable windscreen for when you’re outside. But most importantly, it allows you to add on to your GoPro and give it more functionality. There are two cold-shoe mounts so you can attach extra lights, mics, or an LCD screen like this one for vlogging. Also, a lot of GoPro accessories only work if you have the Media Mod, so it’s good to have on hand. This mod is only compatible with the HERO9, 10, and 11, but you can get one for the GoPro HERO8 right here.

Compatibility: HERO9, HERO10, and HERO11 Black

According to a fan: “Perfect for cutting out wind noise on its own, with the included sponge cover or with a seperate directional microphone. Helps make your clips sound even more professional. Reduces the number of times you need to record the sound track on a seperate device.”

13. A $10 clamp to attach your GoPro to a backpack or belt

Pros:

Over 2,900 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Adjustable angle and 360-degree rotation

Cons:

Can be hard to open, according to some reviewers

If you’re looking for the kind of hands-free footage you’d get from a chest mount but don’t want all the straps and buckles, this backpack mount might be for you. With a sturdy, tight fit, the mount clamps onto your backpack, belt, hat, or anywhere else you’d like to attach it. The angle is adjustable, and there’s a 360-degree rotation, of which one reviewer reported, “It was never in the way, it never fell off, you can rotate the clip and tilt it in the direction that you want to film.” Some reviewers noted that the clamp can be hard to open, but that’s also what makes it feel secure.

Compatibility: HERO11, 10, 9, 8, 7 Black, 7 Silver, 7 White, 6, 5, 3+, 3, 2, 1, Session, HERO (2018), Max, Fusion, and most action cameras

According to a fan: “I like to wear my GoPro when I'm hiking, but the chest harness and head harness from GoPro either get in the way of my back pack or get knocked of my hat. This clips to just about anything. I normally wear it on my backpack shoulder strap, but have also set it on a hard surface, clipped it to a tripod, car sunvisor and all kinds of other uses. [...] The spring clip is very stiff, but that means it stays put. Highly recommended.”

14. A case to keep your GoPro accessories organized

Pros:

Over 22,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Padded slots to keep GoPro and accessories safe and organized

Under $20

Cons:

Foam may need to be cut to fit specific accessories

Not waterproof

To keep all your GoPro accessories organized and safe when you travel, you’ll need a small carrying case. Measuring 9 inches wide, 7 inches long, and 2.5 inches deep, this case is portable with a firm shell that will protect everything inside. One reviewer reported that it “easily fits inside a backpack or my gym bag.” Accessories are kept in place in the pre-cut foam padded slots, which some reviewers have cut and shaped for their own preferences. There’s a carrying handle, durable zippers, and an elastic pocket in the lid for cards and other small items. It’s not waterproof, but with a price tag that’s less than $20, you might not mind that much. It’s also available in extra-small and large sizes.

Compatibility: All GoPro cameras, including GoPro HERO6, GoPro HERO5 Black, HERO5 Session, HERO4 Black, HERO4 Silver, and HERO Session

According to a fan: “This case is amazing. It is very sturdy and fits everything I need. A plus is that the foam (which is very sturdy as well but soft enough to protect your gear) is able to be cut and shaped to your desire [...] I fit 3 Go pro batteries, the battery charger, the 3 way go pro arm, the go pro with the case, the touchscreen case attachment, SD cards, and file transfer cords. I've been on many trips with this case to go fishing, hiking, bubble soccering, etc. Taken it overseas many times as well. Love it because I can leave all the unnecessary go pro gear at home and carry what I need for whenever I go places. Very glad I got this.”

15. A GoPro pet mount for dogs

Pros:

Two mounting locations (back and chest)

Adjustable for dogs from 15 to 120 pounds

Washable material

Includes camera tether

Cons:

May slip off an active dog

Footage can be shaky

See the world through the eyes of your dog with the GoPro dog harness. It’s adjustable for dogs from 15 to 120 pounds, plus there’s a removable chest mount to fit smaller dogs. There’s padding at adjustment points so it’s comfortable, and the straps are washable. You can mount your GoPro on the dog’s back or chest, and there’s a camera tether in case the camera falls off the mount. Reviewers report that the footage can be a little shaky but acknowledge that’s usually what will happen when a dog is your camera person. And, in case you’re wondering, GoPro doesn’t make a harness for cats.

Compatibility: All GoPro models

According to a fan: “See the world through my dogs eyes is well worth the price. Other than that, it fits easy, my 2 dogs are vastly different size chest and its very easy to adjust to each. It can get jumpy footage, but its on a dog, so it doesn't matter what brand you get that will happen. Its durable, and the dogs actually enjoy wearing it so I imagine it's comfortable. And again.....hilarious dog vision videos.”