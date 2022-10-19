A thick phone case can be effective for protecting your mobile device from scratches, cracks, scuffs, and dents, but you might find that some car phone mounts aren’t compatible with the heftier case. Fortunately, the best car phone mounts for thick cases can securely accommodate your device for hands-free use while you drive. Your ideal car phone mount will depend on the size of your phone and where and how you want to install it.

What criteria to consider

Phone size

It’s important that your car phone mount can accommodate the size of your phone in its case. For this reason, you might want to take the measurements of the length and width of your phone with the case on, then compare it to the manufacturer’s size chart to find the right size mount for your mobile device.

Where you want to mount it

When choosing a type of car phone mount, you’ll also want to consider where and how you want to mount it in your vehicle. Some models clip onto your car’s air vent, while others attach to the dashboard or windshield using suction cups or adhesive. (Just keep in mind that windshield mounts might not be legal in your state, so check with your state laws.) You’ll also come across options that you can place into your vehicle’s cup holder.

Regardless of where you mount it, ensuring you have a clear view of your phone screen is a must — and if you want control over the viewing angle and position of your phone, you might also want to consider phone mounts with arms that allow you to adjust the phone’s position or rotating ball-joints that provide you with options to position your screen vertically or horizontally, depending on your preferences.

Cradle or magnetic mount

In addition to choosing how the mount attaches to your car, you’ll need to choose how your phone will attach to the mount. Magnetic mounts come with metal plates you can attach to your phone or phone case, and they make it convenient to attach and remove your phone from the mount. Alternatively, a cradle mount will have tension arms that hug your phone on either side — when you’re ready to remove your phone, you’ll typically have to press a release button (or two). While it might be easier to pop your phone in and out of a magnetic mount, you might find a cradle mount to feel more secure than a magnet if your phone is very heavy.

1. The best magnetic car phone mount for thick cases

Pros:

Small and sleek design

Can be attached to the outside of a thick case

Con:

Reviewers have reported that the included adhesive isn’t effective with heavy phones

This magnetic phone mount comes with an adhesive pad to attach it to your vehicle’s dashboard. You’ll have to attach the included metal plate to your phone in order for it to work — and while you can place the plate directly on your phone and under your case, it’s a better idea to stick it to the outside of a thick phone case instead for the strongest magnetic connection. When your phone is in the mount, you can adjust the position of your phone’s screen viewing angle and rotate it vertically or horizontally. The mount also comes with an integrated clip to keep your phone’s charging cable within easy reach. And since the magnetic mount doesn’t have a cradle or arms, it should accommodate all sizes of phones without issue.

Not keen on sticking a mount to the dashboard? The brand offers a variety of mounts, including ones that can be attached to the windshield or air vent.

One reviewer wrote: “It holds my heavy Samsung S20 Ultra with a bulky phone case in place and does not move, even driving in the rough Alaskan terrain; This magnet is super strong.”

Max phone width: N/A | Max phone thickness: N/A | Mounts to: Dashboard with adhesive | Mount type: Magnetic

2. A fan-favorite car phone mount you can use 3 ways

Pros:

Can be mounted to the air vent, dashboard, or windshield

Adhesive retains its stickiness, even in hot or cold weather

Con:

Heavy phones may tilt the air vent downward

If you’re unsure of where to mount a car phone holder, consider this version with three mounting options. With more than 21,000 reviews and counting, Amazon shoppers have appreciated its versatility. The mount attaches to the dashboard or glass with a suction cup and included adhesive pad, or clamps onto an air vent with clips. It also has a 270-degree telescopic neck and a 360-degree rotating ball joint that lets you orient your phone in a vertical or horizontal position. In addition to these, it also has a quick-release button that lets you mount and unmount your phone with one hand.

One reviewer wrote: “Been using the installed phone mount in my car for about 3 months now. Installation was pretty easy, instructions were straightforward. The mount has plenty of adjustabilities to get it in any position you wish and can hold even the largest of phones with cases (fits my Galaxy A12 with a thick waterproof case). The mount has held its position very well on my daily commute on terrible roads. Can confidently recommend this mount.”

Max phone width: 4.6 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.8 inch | Mounts to: Air vent with clips or dashboard or windshield with adhesive and suction | Mount type: Cradle

3. The best windshield or dashboard mount with a telescopic arm

Pros:

Reviews say it offers a secure hold on their phone

Combines suction cup and sticky gel to stay in place

Con:

The suction cup can be difficult to remove and relocate

Whether on the dashboard or windshield, this car phone mount will keep your phone’s screen in clear view. It uses a suction cup with a sticky underside to adhere to the dashboard or glass, then locks the mount in place with a lever — the combination of which Amazon reviewers have mentioned offers a “strong” and “sturdy” hold on your phone. (It also comes with an extra 3M adhesive pad if a suction cup won’t work on your dashboard.) The cradle mount features a telescopic arm that extends up to 7.2 inches and swivels 225 degrees, plus its ball-joint lets you rotate your phone 360 degrees between vertical to horizontal mode. A quick-release button makes it easy to attach and remove your phone.

One reviewer wrote: “I have this in my work van and it’s been installed now for 2 months and hasn’t fallen off suction once! Handles the weight of my iPhone 12 plus otter box case no problem.”

Max phone width: 4.1 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.8 inch | Mounts to: Dashboard or windshield with a sticky suction cup or adhesive pad | Mount type: Cradle

4. An extra-secure car phone mount for air vents

Pros:

Can attach to vertical, horizontal, and grid vents

Comes with two extra-secure attachment clips

Con:

The clips can be a challenge to unhook and remove, according to reviewers

This cradle phone mount clamps onto the slats of your car’s air vent. The mount comes with two types of clips: a twist-lock clip for vertical and horizontal vents, and a triangular clip with arms that support from the bottom to keep the mount from tipping forward. When you want to attach or remove your phone from the mount, just press on the quick-release button. The base that holds the phone can also rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to view your phone screen in a vertical or horizontal orientation.

One reviewer wrote: “Finally found something that works to hold my cell phone in a vehicle with vertical air vents! This is strong and holds my Android phone with a bulky waterproof case covering. So far it’s holding strong and steady. The raised design provides a good view of the phone from its position.”

Max phone width: 4.25 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.6 inch | Mounts to: Air vent with clips | Mount type: Cradle

5. The best cup holder car mount for thick cases

Pros:

Easily slides into cup holders

Budget-friendly

Con:

Not ideal if your car’s cup holders are in short supply

In addition to being budget-friendly, this cup holder car mount is very easy to install. It has an adjustable base that nestles into car cup holders measuring up to 3.3 inches wide. The flexible gooseneck can tilt 270 degrees to give you the best angle, and the ball joint can rotate your phone to portrait or landscape mode. If you’re considering this cup holder car mount for your vehicle, you aren’t the only one — more than 15,800 Amazon reviewers have chimed in, and it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a large phone with a bulky case (Note 10 plus with Otterbox Case) and a small car (MINI Cooper). I’ve tried a few holders, and none compare to this one. The length, flexibility, and strength of the ‘arm’ are perfect.”

Max phone width: 3.8 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.6 inch | Mounts to: Cup holder | Mount type: Cradle

