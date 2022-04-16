From light splashes to full dunks underwater, a waterproof phone case can keep your cell protected when life happens. The best waterproof phone cases have an IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in over 3 feet of water without sustaining damage. Some cases are also dustproof and shock-absorbent, and there are options below to fit the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and other phones up to 7 inches.

When shopping, you have a choice between cases that stay on your phone 24/7 and pouches, bags, or specialized cases that are only used during water activities. Everyday cases allow you to use your phone’s touchscreen and facial recognition features with it on. They also give you easy access to charging ports, and some are even compatible with wireless charging. If you’re planning to use your phone for underwater photography, you might want a case with a shutter button and anti-reflective screen protectors that make it easier to snap crisp pictures while snorkeling and swimming. However, photography cases can be bulky and less comfortable for everyday use. With either of these options, you’ll want to make sure you select a size that fits your phone before buying.

On the other hand, a waterproof belt bag or pouch will usually fit any phone up to 7 inches and you can also keep credit cards, cash, and other essentials inside. Another plus: Unlike regular phone cases, bags and pouches generally float in water so they’re easier to grab if dropped. But keep in mind that with some options, you’ll have to remove your phone for photos and charging.

To keep your cell protected from rain, puddles, pools, and more, read on for the best waterproof phone cases in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles.

1. The overall best iPhone case

With an IP68 rating, this iPhone 12 case can be submerged in 6.6 feet of water for up to one hour and it’s dustproof. The case is made from durable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that’s shock-resistant against drops up to 6.6 feet. It also features a built-in screen protector that still allows you to use the touchscreen and unlock your phone with Face ID. The case has a clear backing so your phone is visible, and you can choose from three accent colors for the front of the case: black, blue, and pink. Plus, the case is compatible with wireless charging.

According to a fan: “I’m pleased to report that I just took it in to the swimming pool with me, purposely dunked it 2 ft under water for a full minute (leap of faith) and allowed it to be splashed to my child’s delight. Several minutes later, I opened the case and my phone is dry as a bone!”

2. The overall best Samsung Galaxy case

This waterproof case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by more than 1,500 five-star ratings and has an IP68 rating, and it’s been tested to withstand 6.6 feet of water for up to one hour. Plus, it’s dustproof. The shock-absorbent case has nonslip bumpers made from durable TPU to give you a secure grip on your phone. It’ll also withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet. There’s a built-in screen protector that’s resistant to scratches, and it allows you to unlock your phone with your fingerprint. The case has classic black bumpers and clear backing and it supports wireless charging.

According to a fan: “I like that the case has a clear back to show off the color of my phone. My one major concern when buying it was whether I could be heard while talking on the phone (other waterproof cases made it impossible to hear me) but people CAN hear me so that is awesome! [...] I have already dropped my phone a few times and exposed it to water and everything is still fine.”

3. The overall best Google Pixel case

Compatible with: Google Pixel 6 (also available for Google Pixel 6 Pro)

Designed to fit the Google Pixel 6, this waterproof phone case has an IP68 rating so it’s dustproof. It’s also designed to protect your phone when submerged in up to 6.6 feet of water for up to an hour. The shock-absorbent TPU case is available in two accent colors — black and blue — and has a built-in screen protector and transparent backing. Plus, it will withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet. It’s also compatible with wireless phone chargers.

According to a fan: “This case is fantastic. Waterproof, shock proof claims are absolutely true. I've dropped my phone multiple times, once in water. No no problem! Phone works fine, no cracks. I purchased 3 more for friends and family.”

4. This 2-pack of floating pouches that fit most phones

Compatible with: Most smartphones up to 7 inches

Not only is this universal phone case compatible with most smartphones, but it also features air padding that helps it float when dropped in water. The case snaps closed to create a secure seal and comes with an optional neck strap for easy portability. The case itself has an IPX8 rating and is designed to protect your phone in up to 100 feet of water for more than 30 minutes, though it’s not rated for dust resistance or drops. The transparent TPU material allows you to use your phone’s touchscreen and facial recognition while it’s in the case, and you can even store credit cards, cash, and other small items inside. According to reviewers, you can also snap photos while the phone is in the case. However, you’ll need to remove your phone to plug it in and wireless charging isn’t mentioned. Each order includes two phone pouches.

According to a fan: “I ordered these to take with us to the beach for vacation. They were great!!!!! We were able To take clear pictures, use the touch screen, and the facial recognition worked well. It was so nice to be able to take pictures of our family while in the ocean and in the pool.”

5. A phone case designed for underwater photography

Compatible with: iPhone 6/6 Plus/6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X/Xs/Xs Max/XR, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini/12 and Samsung Galaxy S6/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10/S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+

To snap clear photos and videos when you’re snorkeling or swimming, you might like this waterproof phone case for photography. It features an ergonomic design with a comfortable grip that lets you hold your phone like a camera, and there’s an easy-to-press shutter button so you can effortlessly take pictures while underwater. The anti-reflective screen and lens protectors create glare-free images, and you can use both the front- and rear-facing cameras on your phone. This case has an IPX8 rating and is designed to protect phones in up to 50 feet of water for one hour. And while it’s not rated for dust resistance, the polycarbonate case is shock-resistant for up to 9.8 feet. According to one reviewer, the case is compatible with wireless charging.

This case comes with a wrist lanyard and you can choose from four styles and colors. It’s also compatible with a waterproof selfie stick (sold separately). However, this case won’t allow you to use your phone’s touchscreen while underwater, though it will when you’re on the surface.

According to a fan: “This case is just what I was looking for! It is clever yet simple and works they way it is supposed to. I was a little worried to take my phone under water but even after swimming in the ocean for several hours, it was bone dry. I was able to use the button to take pictures and video but also the touch screen worked if I wasn't too deep.”

6. A waterproof belt bag for your phone & other essentials

Compatible with: Most smartphones up to 7 inches

To keep your phone, credit cards, cash, and other items dry when you’re by the beach or pool, consider this waterproof belt bag. It’s backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews. It also fits most smartphones up to 7 inches. The bag is made from translucent PVC and comes in a range of colors, including black, clear, and blue, and it’s IPX8-rated, and will protect your phone in up to 32 feet of water. However, it’s not rated for dust and drops.

The bag has a triple-zipper closure that creates a secure seal and the strap is adjustable up to 42.5 inches, so you can wear it around your waist or as a shoulder or crossbody bag. If the bag falls off, it’ll float in water. Most color options are touchscreen-friendly (except for black) but you’ll have to remove your phone to take photos and plug it in for charging (and wireless charging isn’t mentioned). Each order includes two bags in different colors.

According to a fan: “I wore this fanny pack on a seven day cruise. I kept my phone, Apple Watch, and money inside while swimming in pools and the ocean. Everything stayed dry. I highly recommend.”

7. This popular case made from recycled materials

Compatible with: iPhone 12 Pro (also available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Pro)

This LifeProof waterproof phone case is made from over 60% recycled polycarbonate and has an IP68 rating. It’s dustproof and designed to protect your phone in 66 feet of water for up to an hour. The case is also resistant to drops from up to 66 feet. It features a built-in screen protector that’s compatible with touchscreens and facial recognition. According to a reviewer, the case works well for underwater photography. Plus, the closed ports allow easy access when you want to charge your phone and the case is capable of wireless charging, too. Color options include purple, teal blue, and classic black.

According to a fan: “Every phone I have owned for the past 10 years has had a lifeproof case! They have saved multiple phones from water damage. I and a lifelong lifeproof customer!”