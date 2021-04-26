2023 Cadillac Lyriq price, release date, range, 0-60, and specs for the GM luxury EV

General Motors led the EV revolution with the EV1 back in the ’90s. It didn’t go well. Things were better in the early 2010s when General Motors launched the Chevrolet Volt and sold 150,000 units in seven years before killing off the plug-in hybrid because, they say, no one likes sedans, even if they plug in.

But don’t fret: the Detroit automaker is all-in on electric cars. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Chevy Bolt EUV (which really are different cars, I promise) are already here, and the electric Silverado was just announced.

But those are all half-measures compared to what’s to come. The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the company’s new flagship EV, and it looks totally different — both inside and out — from what’s come before. Here’s everything you need to know about the new electric SUV.

What’s the price of the Cadillac Lyriq?

Pricing of the Lyriq will start at $59,990, including destination charges, but excluding taxes and dealer fees and, of course, all the options that Cadillac will surely offer up. This is right in the sweet spot for current luxury EVs from brands like Tesla and Polestar, though it will not be eligible for any current federal tax breaks as GM has exhausted its allocation of those.

You’ll likely be able to spec a Lyriq well into the $70,000-range depending on range, optional equipment, and preferred level of luxuriousness. More details will come ahead of production, which is expected to begin in early 2022.

Cadillac

What's the release date of the Cadillac Lyriq?

The Cadillac Lyriq will, barring complications, begin production at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility in the first quarter of 2022 for the 2023 model year. That facility is receiving a $2 billion investment towards EV production. An additional $2.3 billion is budgeted for a nearby battery cell manufacturing plant as part of a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.

How can I pre-order the Cadillac Lyriq?

Preorders for the Cadillac Lyriq will begin in September 2021. If you have your heart set on a Lyriq, your local Cadillac dealer is likely keeping names on a list for eventual allocations and, they might even be taking deposits. Still, there’s no official pre-order mechanism (yet) like some other EV makers have used.

Cadillac

What's the top speed of the Cadillac Lyriq? What are the horsepower and torque?

We don’t know yet, as Cadillac has played coy with performance figures beyond very general numbers like “estimated” horsepower and torque. As the Lyriq is an electric car and high-speed runs are not great for range, expect top speed to be limited to around 130 mph, if not lower than that. The base Tesla Model 3 maxes out at 140 MPH, while the Polestar 2 (which is a pretty good analogue for the Lyriq) is limited to 125 MPH.

Cadillac estimates that the rear-wheel-drive version of the Lyriq will deliver 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque.

What’s the 0-60 mph time of the Cadillac Lyriq?

We don’t know this either, but this will likely vary if Cadillac decides to offer multiple propulsion options for the Lyriq. It would be surprising for the Lyriq to be any faster than 0-to-60mph in 3.5 or 4 seconds.

Cadillac

What’s the range of the Cadillac Lyriq?

Cadillac says the Lyriq should have a range of more than 300 miles based on internal company testing. EPA estimates will come later once the company has completed development on the vehicle. This is competitive with other vehicles in the segment, and GM has generally been fairly accurate in its range estimates in the past.

How fast can the Cadillac Lyriq charge?

The Lyriq includes support for high-speed DC fast charging at up to 190 kW, supporting adding 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging time. Even more exciting is a 19.2 kW charging module for some of the fastest at-home charging in the industry. This would allow for adding 52 miles of range per hour at home, or a 0-100% charge time of a bit more than six hours, depending on conditions.

How big is the battery pack in the Cadillac Lyriq?

The Lyriq may come with multiple battery pack options, but Cadillac specifically mentions a “12-module, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack” in its press release. That should be good for at least 300 miles of range when fully charged.

A camouflaged development mule of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac

Is the Cadillac Lyriq an SUV?

Cadillac calls the Lyriq an SUV in its press materials but doesn’t mention off-road chops at all, unlike with the GMC Hummer EV. That, plus the shape of the vehicle, suggests that it’s a crossover to our eyes. But these days, the difference between a crossover and an SUV is negligible at best, so sure, it’s an SUV!