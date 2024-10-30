The Connection Between Exercise and Alcohol Use Disorder Just Got Weirder

No matter what’s ailing you, exercise seems to help. Ample research shows that regular workouts improve a multitude of conditions, imparting physical and psychological benefits. Now, a new paper provides compelling evidence that physical activity can help one of the world’s most prevalent mental conditions, alcohol use disorder.

Published today in the journal PLOS ONE, this meta-analysis and review presents findings on 17 randomized clinical trials that examined exercise as an intervention to help alcohol use disorder. The authors found that not only did alcohol reduce dependence on drinking, but it also improved physical and mental wellbeing. Alcohol use disorder currently afflicts millions of people in the United States alone.

The researchers, from the Institute of Physical Education at Jishou University in Hunan, China, included 1,905 patients in their analysis of these trials. Across these studies, the authors looked at changes in daily alcohol consumption, VO2 max (which measures how much oxygen your body uses while exercising), resting heart rate, depression and anxiety levels, stress levels, and other health indicators. They also measured alcohol dependence using the screening tool Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test.

They homed in on daily and weekly alcohol consumption before and after the exercise intervention. Exercise entailed aerobic activity, resistance training, and yoga, among others. The experimental groups that received the exercise intervention significantly reduced their consumption compared to the control groups that received no intervention. Additionally, VO2 max and resting heart rate indicated physical fitness improvements, which they saw consistently among experimental groups. Anxiety state also significantly improved compared with the control group.

The authors speculate that the mechanism behind exercise’s ability to reduce alcohol dependence may come about from exercise’s ability to reduce psychological stress and improve a person’s mental state. It also might come from the way exercise influences the human body’s innate dopaminergic brain reward system, which controls the release of dopamine, the brain’s “feel good” hormone. Because alcohol (as well as most drugs of abuse) activates this brain system as well, exercise might be releasing that needed dopamine that a person with alcohol use disorder might have been relying on. Other research also suggests that exercise triggers the release of endogenous opiates, which could reduce the urge to use drugs.

Intriguingly, they found that yoga was the chosen exercise in six of the 17 trials analyzed, and it improved psychological state and alcohol dependency. The authors highlight how yoga is a mind-body exercise that incorporates breathing with physical activity, which speaks to exercise’s important influence on mental state.

The authors say they want to do and see more studies that scrutinize how different types of exercise and varying exercise intensities affect the nature of alcohol dependence. Crucially, the fact that over a dozen studies have looked at various types and intensities of exercise emphasizes how exercise of most kinds has a positive effect on alcohol use disorder. And you don’t have to go hard to see the benefits, which is a lesson anyone can take.