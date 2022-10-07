Here are all of the Pixel 7's new AI camera features

A new Pixel smartphone means new AI camera features. Google launched its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones during its Made by Google event, showing off some serious advances in computational photography.

With these AI camera features, Google is seriously determined to take smartphone photography to the next level. Here are all the new camera features that we’ll see with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro:

GUIDED FRAME

Google says it’s all about inclusivity, and its latest Guided Frame feature backs that up. The Guided Frame feature was designed for visually-impaired users to help them snap selfies where they’re actually in frame. The smart selfie feature offers voice commands and simple directions on how to position your phone for a properly framed selfie.

Guided Frame will tell you to move the phone higher or to the right before counting down the snap. Google / YouTube

This is one of those simple, yet effective, solutions that make us wonder why this hasn’t been a standard accessibility feature for a while. Other smartphone makers should definitely take note of Google’s tech because no one should be deprived of being able to take a good selfie.

PHOTO UNBLUR

Every photo is essentially a keeper now with the Photo Unblur feature. With the new Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7s, we can now remove blur and noise from our grainy or shaky photos. When combined with Google Photos, you can even go back and touch up all your old blurry photos, as well as remove background distractions with the Magic Eraser tool.

The possibilities for your old photos are endless. Google / YouTube

This is a powerful tool that lets us salvage even our oldest photos. It’s almost like an automatic Photoshop for dummies, meaning we’ll probably see a lot more doctored photos out there. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make every snap a manicured representation of what it actually was.

CINEMATIC BLUR

The Tensor G2 chip is also making videos on the Pixels feels a lot more professional with the Cinematic Blur feature. This feature uses the video’s depth information to mimic a shallow depth of field, or that highly-desired bokeh effect that we see with Pixel’s existing Portrait mode. The AI capabilities of the G2 chip will add that extra dash of professionalism, even though you’re shooting on a pocket-sized smartphone.

Add that professional touch to your videos with Cinematic Blur. Google / YouTube

SUPER RES ZOOM

Google is using its AI tech to give us zoom lens capabilities. The Super Res Zoom gives us 2x zoom photos by cropping the Pixel 7 Pro’s main 50-megapixel camera to give us a 12.5-megapixel image. Even though it’s a cropped photo, the image will still look crisp since it was taken in high-resolution mode and will resemble a photo taken with an actual 2x telephoto lens.

The Pixel 7 is giving us more shooting modes, without the need to add more cameras. Google / YouTube

To get an even more zoomed-in photo, the Pixel aligns and fuses 2x, 5x and 10x zoom photos that creates a composite image that imitates what an actual zoom lens is capable of. This is a slick way for Google to offer zoom capabilities without adding in the bulk of dedicated cameras.

MACRO FOCUS

On the other end, Pixel can now handle macro photography with its new Macro Focus feature. Like the lack of actual zoom lenses, the Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t actually have a macro lens. Instead, it uses the ultrawide lens and its new autofocus to be able to really zoom into a subject. The Macro Focus locks into the subject and then you can get closeups of things as close as three centimeters away.