GMC’s Sierra EV has a 400-mile range and "crab walks" like a Hummer

GMC is adding its third fully-electric truck to its lineup with an impressive 400-mile range. The American car maker introduced the Sierra EV Denali, an electrified version of its best-selling pickup truck.

The Sierra EV Denali may be completely electric, but it still stays true to the form and functionality of the previous Sierra pickup trucks that use internal combustion engines. That could be the key to converting more truck drivers into EV customers, by sticking to function-first design of its previous pickup trucks. The plus side is that the electric design also allows for some unique upgrades.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali can haul up to 9,500 pounds. GMC

GMC’s latest electric pickup truck joins the brand’s other truck offerings, the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV. GMC is really leading the EV truck race with three official models, while its competitors like Ford only have the F-150 Lightning and Rivian only has its R1T. Of course, there’s also the Tesla Cybertruck.

Electrifying features — Like the Hummer EVs, the Sierra EV Denali is built on GM’s Ultium platform. This EV platform is being used across the parent company’s brands, including with the Cadillac Lyriq and the Chevy Silverado, as well as with outside brands like the Honda Prologue.

There’s plenty of power in the Sierra EV Denali, which offers 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in its Max Power mode, which allows for a 0 to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. Besides Max Power mode, there’s standard, tow/haul, off-road, and a customizable My Mode feature.

The Sierra EV Denali features a 16.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display. GMC

It’s a pickup truck, so GMC gave it plenty of features, including the ability to tow up to 9,500 pounds, an integrated 5’11” cargo bed, and a “frunk” (front trunk) with weatherproof cargo space and a 120V power outlet. You can even turn the Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source with the Onboard Power Station Pro feature that gives you 10.2kW of off-board power.

For the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, you’ll get 400 miles of range on a single charge as well as 100 miles of range after charging approximately 10 minutes on DC fast charging stations. You’ll also be able to charge the electric pickup with AC charging at home.

The electric pickup has a frunk, or a “eTrunk as GMC calls it, that increases cargo space. GMC

If you need another reason to convert to the EV version, the Sierra EV Denali has new features like 4-Wheel Steer where all four wheels turn together for a tighter turning radius and better maneuverability, particularly for a pickup truck. The upcoming pickup also borrows the CrabWalk feature where the rear wheels turn at the same time and angle as the front wheels, as seen with the Hummer EV.

More models coming — GMC said the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available in early 2024 with a starting price of $107,000. There will also be an AT4 and Elevation version of the Sierra EV for the 2025 model.

You can expand the Sierra EV Denali’s bed to haul longer items. GMC

You can already reserve the first edition version of the electric pickup, or you can wait for the full range of models that should be announced closer to the start of production. These other models will also be more affordable with a starting price closer to $50,000.