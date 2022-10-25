It’s always a good idea to have a backup power system. EcoFlow is making that even easier with its River 2 series of portable power stations. The second-edition series includes three models: the River 2 base model, the River 2 Max, and the River 2 Pro.

EcoFlow went with a little less power for the base River 2 model, at least compared to its predecessor. But, the new River 2 features a lighter design and an improved handle placement that lets you stack multiples of the power station. The base River 2 fits between the previous River base model and the River mini. On the top, the River 2 Pro is a much-improved version of the former River Pro.

Long-lasting lifecycle— The base model River 2 has a 256Wh capacity, but you can upgrade to the River 2 Max for double the capacity of 512Wh, or to the River 2 Pro with the largest capacity at 768 Wh. The base River 2 only has six output ports and a 300W output, but you can go all the way up to 11 output ports and an 800W output with the River 2 Pro. The more capable the model, the heavier it is though, since the River 2 Pro weighs in at 17.2 pounds, while the base model River 2 only weighs 7.7 pounds.

All three of the River 2 models use LiFePO4 batteries, which give them 3,000 cycles for the device’s lifetime. The impressive lifetime is six times the industry average of 500 cycles according to EcoFlow, and it means you can use the power station once daily for almost 10 years.

The standard model recharges from 0 to 100 percent in an hour, while the River 2 Pro takes 70 minutes to fully recharge. Each model can get to 80 percent charge in 48 minutes, meaning you can quickly charge up a River 2 power station before a last-minute weekend getaway. Those fast charging times also mean you can charge the River 2 up before any potential blackouts you expect from an incoming storm.

Power at a lower price — EcoFlow slashed the price of its base model down to $239, while the River 2 Max will cost $469, and the River 2 Pro will start at $599. Even though the base model River 2 is slightly less powerful than its predecessor, it’s 34 percent cheaper than the first River while offering some notable upgrades.

The base model River 2 and the River 2 Max are available on Amazon, but the River 2 Pro is expected to drop at a later date.

