Where to Find Zonai Rockets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The new abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are a blast to use, giving players plenty of ways to tackle various objectives. Thanks to Ultrahand and Fuse, players are able to attach a variety of items together, including the new Zonai Rockets. That’s right, this is a Zelda game with rockets in it. Rockets can be used to propel Link forward (or above), or even to transport precious materials from A to B much faster. But where can you find Rockets and how do they work? Here’s what you need to know about utilizing rockets in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom Rocket Dispenser Location

You can, of course, stumble upon Rockets throughout Hyrule as you progress through the game, but there’s a more consistent method. Instead, we recommend visiting the Zonai Device Dispenser found to the east of Torin Wetland, on the west side of Lake Akkala in the Akkala Highlands.

Visit the Zonai Device Dispenser close to Lake Akkala to obtain Rockets. Nintendo

This is on the northeastern side of Hyrule, which can be accessed pretty much immediately after the tutorial section.

Head to this area and you’ll be able to deposit Zonai Charges to obtain Rockets. This is a surefire way to get your hands on Rockets, without having to rely on simply stumbling upon them. Just make sure you’ve got enough Zonai Charge items on you.

How to Use Rockets in Tears of the Kingdom

Use Rockets to get around the map easier. Nintendo

You can use Ultrahand to attach Rockets to certain items. The position of the Rocket when attached will determine the object’s trajectory when launched, so keep this in mind as you put the two together. Just like in real life, the Rocket’s path will arc and slow down, so you’ll want to adjust the angle in certain situations. Try attaching the Rocket to the back of a floating platform to cover more ground (keep in mind, you can launch vertically and horizontally).

Fuse can be used to attach Rockets to your weapons, bows, and shields, which allow Link to traverse the map easier. Most importantly, you’ll want to Fuse a Rocket with a shield to create a — wait for it — Rocket Shield. This will launch you straight into the air, allowing you to glide down to hard-to-reach areas with ease (especially inside Shrines and dungeons).

