How to Solve the Tears of the Kingdom Makasura Shrine in Kakariko Village

The Makasura Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a tricky one, as it requires you to carefully launch yourself from slanted platforms to reach the end. Depending on your progress with this game, you may not be aware of how to use the slanted platforms, especially when it comes to reaching the shrine’s exit. This is an important shrine to complete, as it serves as a fast travel point for the iconic Kakariko Village, making it vital. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to get through the Makasura Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom Makasura Shrine Location

You can find the Makasura Shrine to the northwest of Necluda. It’s in between the Saharsa Slope and Pierre Plateau.

The Makasura Shrine is just southwest of Kakariko Village. Nintendo

The Makasura Shrine is located southwest of Kakariko Village and is the closest fast-travel point to the village. With that in mind, we highly recommend completing this shrine so you can warp to Kakariko Village.

Tears of the Kingdom Makasura Shrine Solution

Start by heading down the ramp and using Ascend to reach the top. Then, grab the ramped device ahead and flip it over so the nub part is facing the exit to the Shrine. Stand on top of the ramp and shoot the nub with an arrow and you’ll be launched into the air across the gap to the other side.

Flip the ramp over and you’ll be able to use it to shoot yourself across the gap. Nintendo

When you land, move ahead and grab the next ramp device and launch into the gated room on the left. The ramp works just like the last one, wherein you must shoot the nub to launch yourself from it. Once in the room, attach the little nub to the ramp like the others. Use it to launch yourself onto the platform above, where you’ll find a chest containing a Fairy Tonic.

Repeat the same process to reach the room on the left. Nintendo

Then, drop down, flip the ramp device so the little bowl is facing upward, and place the ball inside. You can then launch yourself and the ball into the main area. Here, place the ball in the center area to unlock the room across, which contains yet another ramp device.

Combine two ramps to give you enough momentum to clear the gap at the end. Nintendo

You then need to connect that ramp device to the other in the main room to make one long ramp. Position this ramp so that the nub is facing the end of the shrine, then use the extended ramp to catapult yourself to the exit. Glide over, interact with the statue at the end to exit the Shrine, and earn your Light of Blessing.