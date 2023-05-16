How to Get the Legendary Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom ASAP

Of all the weapons at Link’s disposal in Tears of the Kingdom, nothing beats the nostalgia that comes with wielding the Master Sword alongside the iconic Hylian Shield. At the beginning of the game, players will start with nothing more than a stick and a dream of getting their favorite tools back. Sure, the Master Sword may be damaged, but if you know where to look, you can reclaim your beloved shield in a matter of minutes once landing back on solid ground. Here’s how to quickly get the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once completing the Great Sky Island, which acts as the tutorial area for Tears of the Kingdom, the game lets the player loose on Hyrule. Much like Breath of the Wild, you can now go anywhere you want. To get the Hylian Shield back you will want to adventure off towards where Breath of the Wild ended: Hyrule Castle.

By air or water, make your way to this location. Nintendo

Getting to Hyrule Castle is a little more difficult in Tears of the Kingdom than in Breath of the Wild. Part of the castle now floats above the land and it is surrounded by water. This early into the game you won’t have the stamina it takes to glide into the castle, but that won’t be necessary since we can get where we are going by water.

Northeast of Lookout Landing is Castle Town Prison, which has a road leading directly to the water east of Hyrule Castle. Here you can grab a raft or build your own creation and set sail toward the back of Hyrule Castle. You should head towards the Hyrule Castle Moat.

If you do happen to have a little more than the base stamina, or you have food to replenish your stamina, you could also launch from the Skyview Tower at Lookout Landing and glide your way to the Hyrule Castle Moat. Choose whichever option bests suits how much stamina you have when taking on this journey.

Go inside the large cavern and you will see a stone staircase to your left and a small body of water with a stone wall directly in front of you. You can rush up the stairs, but beware, Gloom Hands are waiting that can be tough to beat at such a low level. Be careful and if you can just run around them and keep moving to the top of the stairs. Alternatively, you can swim across the water and climb up the wall. There are a couple of ledges you can stand on and wait for your stamina to restore, which will make the climb easier.

A chest! I wonder what could be inside. Nintendo

No matter which route you take you will now be confronted by a large sunlight brazier, surrounded by smaller torches. Light the brazier with anything flammable and a chest will appear! Open the chest and behold! The Hylian Shield.

Despite just looking great, the Hylian Shield has 90 defense. This makes it one of the strongest in the entire game. It is not indestructible, but it comes close. If you do happen to destroy the shield, you can then repurchase it so there is no real downside to just grabbing it as fast as you can. So, feel free to use it as a skateboard to your heart's content.