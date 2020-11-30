Where to find all 5 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Honk-Honk locations

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a weird game, and the Honk-Honk scavenger hunt might just be its weirdest side activity of them all. The Honk-Honk Hero achieviement and trophy tasks players with finding all of the Honk-Honk men and women across Isezaki Injincho, Kamurocho, and Sotenbori. These characters will give Ichiban Kasuga "Honk-Honk" in order to improve some of his stats.

This side-activity rife with sexual innuendo is actually a call back to "Puff-Puff," a similar mechanic and long-running joke in many Dragon Quest games. As Yakuza: Like a Dragon wears its Dragon Quest inspiration on its sleeve, it's fitting that the game pays homage to Puff-Puff in this way and gives players a nice bonus for seeking these characters out.

If you want to find them all and get the Honk-Honk Hero achievement for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this is where you need to look and what you need to know.

Before you search for them, know that the Honk-Honk characters appear at random, and it takes a loading screen for them to reappear. Getting in a fight, going to new areas, or using a taxi should prompt a change. If the Honk-Honk characters aren't showing up, just keep traveling between areas until they do appear. While they aren't guaranteed to appear, keep an eye on the following locations, which should also house silver or gold safes.

Honk-Honk Girl

Sega

The cheapest Honk-Honk girl appears just below the Survive Bar that Ichiban and his friends frequent in the Bar District. Go into the alleyway that you see in the picture above, and you should see the first honk honk girl next to a silver safe. Interacting with her costs 10,000 Yen and will give Ichiban +10 to his Passion stat.

Honk-Honk Lady

Sega

The Honk-Honk Lady in Injincho can be found underground just north of Wette Kitchen in the middle of Injincho. While she costs 50,000 yen to interact with, she'll increase Ichiban's Passion, Charisma, and Kindness stats by 10 each.

Honk-Honk Man

Sega

The one Honk-Honk Man in Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also found in Injincho. He is found behind the Sunlight Palace north of Carrage Highway, and appear after Chapter 11. Interacting with him costs 100,000 yen but boosts Ichiban's stats by 10.

Honk Honk Woman

Sega

The next two Honk-Honk characters are found in Sotenbori and Kamurocho, which players gain access to in the late stages of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The Honk Honk Woman is found on the southeastern end of Sotenbori next to the S. Shofukocho street and taxi. She costs 50,000 yen and boosts the Confidence, Passion, and Charisma stats of Ichiban by 10.

Honk-Honk Princess

Sega

Finally, the Honk-Honk Princess is found in Kamurocho once players gain access to it again in Chapter 15.

She is located on the Northwestern part of the map in an alleyway in the Hotel District. She costs 30,000 yen and gives 10 point boosts to Icibhan's Intellect, Style, and Charisma stats.

Once players interact with all of the Honk-Honk people, they should also get the Honk-Honk Hero achievement.