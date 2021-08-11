Finally, the (definitely not) Super Smash Bros. spin-off returns. Xenoblade Chronicles, the long-running RPG franchise that grew significantly after its one-time lead character, Shulk, was added to Super Smash Bros. is allegedly returning for another round. According to Fanbyte and actress Jenna Coleman, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in the final stages of production. It will unite the disparate elements of the previously disconnected games.

Here’s everything we know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

When is the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date?

The game has yet to be announced, but according to Direct-Feed Games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch in 2022. We do not know the exact month or date that it will be available on

Direct-Feed also claims Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was supposed to be announced earlier this year, but that was pushed back for some unknown reason. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is still allegedly set to be announced at some point during the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022.

Is there a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer?

No, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has yet to be announced, so we don’t have a trailer yet.

What are the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 platforms?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is currently aiming to be exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Fanbyte claims the game is aiming to be bigger and denser than past entries. They want more character models on the screen than ever for the series finale.

The two protagonists meet in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Nintendo

What’s the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story?

According to Fanbyte, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be the conclusion to the trilogy that began with Xenoblade Chronicles. The new game allegedly “takes place in the far-flung future.”

The story will feature “a few returning characters who have long-outlived their human counterparts from both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” claims Fanbyte.

Who’s in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 cast?

Princess Melia should appear in the new game. Nintendo

From Coleman’s knowledge of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we can assume her character Princess Melia Antiqua makes an appearance in the upcoming game. The character also starred in the Future Connected addition from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Other characters that will be involved are currently unknown. Considering the lifespans of characters we know from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it’s likely we’ll see people like Pyra, Mythra, Nia, Dromarch, Poppi, Zeke, and Pandori return in the upcoming game.

Pyra and Mythra were added to Smash Ultimate as DLC characters in February 2021. Considering that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was intended to be announced earlier this year, perhaps that addition was supposed to be a primer for the game’s announcement? Maybe we can expect the pair to return in the next game?