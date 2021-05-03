May 2021 is the calm before the storm for Xbox.

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X have had a very muted lineup of exclusives during the first half of the year, Xbox is expected to have a massive showing at E3 2021 now that Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media. The next-gen consoles will likely be in even bigger demand following that showcase, so it’s smart to snag one in May.

Still, the consoles are tough to find due to semi-conductor shortages that led to production issues. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood even admitted in an earnings call in April that “significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S will continue to be constrained by supply,” quelling hopes that the console would become widely available soon.

You need to be scouring several online retailers if you want to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. This is where you need to be looking for a next-gen console, and some helpful tools to use during that process.

Walmart

Walmart is a reliable restocker of next-gen consoles. That said, recently the consoles have mainly been available only through the Xbox All Access program, which is a monthly payment plan that nets you both the console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If consoles are restocked normally, it will happen on Thursday or Friday. Be sure to keep an eye on Walmart’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

GameStop

In late April, some Xbox Series X bundles that cost more but include extra controllers and Xbox Game Pass were available. It also had consoles available via Xbox All Access as well last month. No restock dates have been shared for this month, but you should still bookmark and check the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages on GameStop regularly.

Target

After weeks without any sort of restock, Target finally had some consoles available during the last week of April. We don’t yet know if more consoles will be available this week or if we’re in for a long wait. Keep monitoring the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages on Target’s website in case they decide to restock the consoles.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a somewhat reliable restocker, and insider Matt Swider is suggesting that another big restock is in store for this week. If that does happen, you’ll want to have kept an eye on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages on Best Buy’s website.

Amazon

Amazon sporadically lists restocks so it’s hard to tell when they will list consoles next. Still, it’s worth using the tools below to monitor the online retailer in case new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are being sold.

Tools to help make finding console restocks easier

If you’re looking for an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, you’ll want to follow accounts like @Wario64, @XboxStockAlerts, @mattswider, and @Spieltimes that announce when new restocks happen. OctoShop is a helpful Google Chrome extension that will notify you when new restocks happen online. If you want to see if consoles are available in store, use PopFindr.

If you use these tools and monitor the aforementioned retailers, you should have an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console ahead of E3 2021.