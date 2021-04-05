Xbox Series X restocks: GameStop, Walmart, Target, and more April updates

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will remain hard to find for the foreseeable future.

High demand and a semi-conductor shortage have made next-gen consoles tough to find since they launched in November 2020. New units pop up at retailers every week, but they go quickly. Even as the stock starts to improve, new games like Psychonauts 2 and Halo Infinite will still keep demand high.

If you want to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console this month, there are certain retailers you should look at and some tools you can use to make things easier.

GameStop

GameStop listed some new Xbox Series S units early on April 5. While these systems are long gone, it’s very likely that this video game-focused retailer will list more consoles later this month. Keep an eye on their Twitter account in case they announce the restock as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages for when the deals actually go live.

Walmart

Walmart was giving people access to Xbox Series S consoles if they signed up for a credit card and paid through the Xbox All Access program last week, but that option is no longer available For now, we’re just waiting for this retailer to list new units on its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Target

Target has not sold the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S in over a week, so they are well overdue for a restock. If it follows previous listings, the next restock will happen in the morning sometime later in the week. Monitor their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages if you want to be ready when a restock happens. PopFindr will help you see whether or not your local store happens to have any extra consoles in stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy is another tech retailer that has consistently restocked the next-gen Xbox consoles towards the end of almost every week. Last week was an exception, but that makes it even more likely that they are stocking consoles for a listing later this week. When that happens, you’ll want to be able to easily access the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pages on Best Buy’s website.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the harder retailers to get a next-generation console from because they don’t rely on any pattern or announce restocks beforehand. Still, it’s worth setting a notification in case they do actually list any new units on the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S store pages. These will go out of stock within minutes though, so be quick. The following tools should also make your life easier.

PopFindr, OctoShop, and tools to help you find Xbox consoles

One of the best things you can do to get a console right as it’s listed is set a notification for a store page. OctoShop lets you easily do that if you don’t want to deal with each site’s proprietary notifications. Meanwhile, Twitter accounts like @XboxStockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 will let you know when new consoles are available.

If you want to buy a console in-person at a retailer, you’ll have a tougher time as most next-gen consoles are mainly being sold online. Still, PopFindr will show you if a local store has any Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles for you to snag.