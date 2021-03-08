Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and more March inventory

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S remain difficult to find, even if most of the restock attention is placed on the equally difficult to come by PlayStation 5. The same microchip shortages that cause issues with other consoles and even caught the attention of United States President Joe Biden impacts the Xbox Series X as well.

Still, every week new consoles will pop up at a variety of online retailers. If you're trying to get a next-gen Xbox console ahead of the release of Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, and other exclusives, these are the retailers you should keep an eye on and tools you can use to keep track of restocks.

OctoShop, PopFindr, and other tools to help track Xbox Series X restocks

Before you go from website to website refreshing pages, know that there are some Twitter accounts, communities, and even websites or browser extensions that can help you find a console. Keep an eye on Twitter accounts like @Wario64 and @SpielTimes as they'll post when restocks happen. The Stock Informer Discord group will also keep you in the loop.

If you're getting your Xbox Series X console online, then the OctoShop extension lets you set notifications that will tell you right when the console is put back in stock. Meanwhile, those who want to get a console in person can use PopFindr. These are the most helpful tools, but these are the specific websites you should keep an eye on.

Walmart

On March 4, Walmart held a massive restock for Xbox Series X consoles. There were some issues with the website when they went on sale, but the consoles still managed to quickly sell out. They haven't restocked the consoles since then, but don't be surprised if more become available there later this month. Keep an eye on Walmart's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S packages for when they happen.

Best Buy

Best Buy, like Walmart, had some Xbox Series X bundles in stock last week. Their next restock has not been announced yet, but Best Buy typically posts about it beforehand. Whenever Best Buy's next restock effort does happen, make sure you keep an eye on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S's pages on their website.

Target

Target is rumored to be doing an Xbox Series X restock later today, March 8. If that doesn't happen, we can hopefully expect more consoles to become available sometime this week or later this month. As such, make sure you're ready to snag a console on the official store pages for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

GameStop

GameStop is the main video game retailer in North America, but it has only sporadically had next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X in stock. Some bundles were in stock last week, but GameStop has yet to announce when its next major console restock will be. Make sure you set notifications on their Twitter account for when they post about it, and keep track of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Amazon

Amazon is a tough retailer to snag a next-gen console from because they will just randomly make new stock available. Using the tools mentioned earlier will give you an edge as you keep an eye on the popular retailer's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.