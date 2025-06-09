Xbox has finally gave in to the industry’s handheld obsession, revealing its own device during its annual summer showcase. The ROG Xbox Ally is the company’s answer to the Steam Deck, the super popular PlayStation Portal, and the shiny new Nintendo Switch 2. And while Xbox is last in this ongoing trend, its reveal comes with just enough bells and whistles to make it a potential worthwhile competitor in an already crowded market.

The ROG Xbox Ally X and the less powerful ROG Xbox Ally are a collaboration between ASUS and Microsoft to make a handheld that integrates the Xbox’s easy-to-use ecosystem out of the box, without compromising the openness of the Windows OS. That open-ended support is the big selling point of the new device. The system will boot to a refreshed version of the Xbox PC App designed to “minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks” so more of the system’s resources are dedicated to running games. But it can just as easily run storefronts like Steam, Battle.net, and more.

According to Xbox, these new Allies aim to minimize user friction which handheld PCs are known for. While you can get Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and other applications running on devices like ASUS’s own ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go, it always comes at the expense of the game experience. Most of these devices run Windows 11. To take advantage of all that they’re capable of, you have to put up with the good (compatible with everything) and the bad (constant security updates, pop-ups, an interface built for larger screens, performance issues) of the operating system.

This hurdle has singlehandedly given Valve’s Steam Deck a persistent edge over competitors even as the hardware ages. Steam OS looks and feels like a console experience right from the jump. Sure, you can mess with the Steam Deck’s Linux-based backend in interesting ways such as modding and emulation. But what players get out of the box is a functioning, easy-to-use gaming device that never asks much of its owners. There’s a familiar digital storefront that clearly lists what games work and what doesn’t. There’s a built-in library that carries over from one of today’s leading platforms. And Valve does a great job keeping its device secure and up to date.

The Xbox Allies promise to copy the Steam Deck’s best feature with several worthwhile additives. An Xbox button that lets you switch between apps quickly is a smart way to maintain continuity in the user experience. Xbox cloud streaming and seamless remote play provide a nice bonus for Series X|S owners. And the controller-like grips on the handheld make it feel like an extension of what console players are familiar with already.

Sure, the handheld may continue Xbox’s terrible name conventions (ROG Xbox Ally X/ROG Xbox Ally X don’t exactly roll off the tongue). But it's an exciting opportunity for the company's grander vision. PC gaming remains integral to the “Play Anywhere” and Xbox Game Pass ethos. But Xbox’s native PC app has been universally panned by players. Microsoft doubling down on making its launcher more user-friendly on a dedicated handheld means all Windows 11 devices stand to benefit. But having a go-to piece of hardware available to purchase presents a viable counterargument to the age-old “just buy a Steam Deck” line consumers have heard a million times.

The ROG Xbox Ally could mean Microsoft is finally getting serious about improving the user experience of its PC gaming app. Xbox

There are some caveats to consider. For one, Xbox didn’t announce a price point. Price will be the biggest deciding factor for whether this device is as niche as ASUS’s other handhelds or as popular as the PlayStation Portal. Last month, Microsoft raised the prices for most of its Xbox hardware. An unwillingness to take a hit on the immediate profitability of such a credible device could extinguish the potential of the handheld before it ever gets off the ground.

Microsoft also has to stick with its plan to make Windows 11 a viable handheld OS. I’m going to go out on a limb and say the ROG Xbox Ally X won’t be perfect at launch. But they have to be willing to make it better right from the jump. Listen to player feedback. Address nagging issues that its software team may overlook before launch. This is how Valve pushed the Steam Deck to the stratosphere. And it needs to copy that playbook beat for beat.

The ROG Xbox Ally is an intriguing device. At a time when the Steam Deck is starting to show its age, more players than ever may be considering an upgrade or even a first step into PC handhelds. There’s an opportunity to finally get skeptics on board with Xbox’s “Play Anywhere” vision, so long as it delivers on the ecosystem’s greatest weakness: its software. Paired with the incredible stride that Game Pass is hitting this year and into the future, there’s an undeniable path to success for the Xbox Ally.

Xbox may be late to the handheld gaming party. But paired with the right price point and post-launch support, ROG Xbox Ally could become the most compelling Steam Deck competitor on the market today.