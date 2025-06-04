After two Nintendo Switch 2 events under our belt and a dozen or so hours with the new console, setting up Hades, Super Mario Odyssey, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we can safely say that the Switch 2 is here — and, well, there’s a lot to unpack.

We’ll be diving deeper into the features of the Switch 2 over the next few weeks and testing a variety of claims — like the alleged 2 to 5 hour battery life —and launch titles like Mario Kart World and the eventual addition of Donkey Kong Bananza and Hades II. And don’t forget the mouse controls and the C button — features we’re going to need to wait to really weigh in on as some game developers barely got the heads up about them. The GameChat feature is another one we’ll have to wait on, as I have to wait for my friends to get a hold of the Switch 2 before I can check that out. So far, it looks like only one old colleague on my friends list may have it.

What we can now say is that the Switch 2 is not a wildly new console (once we see the C Button and Mouse Controls in action, we reserve the right to change our minds). Everything we’ve seen is an incremental upgrade — in performance and function. Still, all the new features are a very big deal and poring over its every feature is worth it for the 150+ million folks who own a Switch and may be eyeing an upgrade — at some point.

A shot of the Joy-Cons detached from the Switch 2 console, with Hades in the background. Shannon Liao/Inverse

For now, here are a few first impression from our time with it: