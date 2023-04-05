10 Must-Play Sci-Fi Adventures on Xbox Game Pass

Science fiction worlds are a natural fit for video games, often throwing players into remote worlds while focusing on interesting gameplay mechanics. While there’s no shortage of sci-fi games available on a slew of platforms, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is a top choice, allowing players to enjoy many options at no additional cost. This makes it easy to jump in and experience a variety of games without having to worry about getting your money’s worth. With that in mind, which are the best sci-fi games on Xbox Game Pass?

10. Signalis

While Signalis is mostly a horror game, it does feature sci-fi elements, making it eligible for this list. It plays a lot like older Resident Evil and Silent Hill games, with a satisfying sense of progression and a creepy atmosphere. There’s a reason we called it the best horror game of 2022, and thankfully, it’s easily accessible on Xbox Game Pass.

9. Dead Space

The original Dead Space holds up well, thanks to its impressive design. Electronic Arts

Sure, the 2023 Dead Space remake is one for the ages, but we must still give credit to the game that started it all. The 2008 original still holds up remarkably well, so if you can get past the slightly dated visuals, you’ll get to experience one of the (if not the) greatest survival-horror games ever made.

8. Titanfall 2

A game widely referred to as underrated, Titanfall 2 is certainly worth your time, especially if you like first-person mech shooters. The game’s greatest strength is the single-player campaign, which is full of twists and turns, along with incredibly satisfying gameplay. To this day, there isn’t anything quite like Titanfall 2 and we’re hoping for a follow-up sometime soon.

7. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Arguably the greatest sci-fi RPG series of all time, Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the original trilogy, remastered for newer consoles. These games feature robust RPG systems, a captivating overarching story, and allow players to make decisions that truly impact the outcome of the narrative at large, making them beloved by millions of players.

6. Doom

Doom rips and shreds its way onto this list thanks to its fun gameplay and captivating setting. Bethesda

Few games feel as good as 2016’s Doom, a first-person shooter that rebooted the acclaimed series. In it, you face off against demons on Mars, with immensely satisfying gameplay tying the whole thing together. The soundtrack is heart-pounding, the shooting is tight, and the visuals are horrifying, making it one of the most metal games ever created.

5. Citizen Sleeper

Citizen Sleeper is among 2022’s best games thanks to its dystopian world, gorgeous visuals, and compelling writing. Players seeking an engrossing narrative should consider playing this RPG, as it’s easily the game’s best feature, along with its emphasis on player choice. There isn’t anything quite like Citizen Sleeper, and it absolutely deserves a chance if you’re looking for a new sci-fi adventure.

4. Prey

Hailing from beloved studio Arkane, 2017’s Prey is a classic FPS adventure that takes place within the depths of space. It feels like BioShock and Dishonored, with immersive sim elements, stealth, shooting, and even some Metroidvania mechanics. It’s spooky and feels largely atmospheric, thanks to its gorgeous art direction and design. If you’re someone who prioritizes gameplay over story, Prey is worth trying on Game Pass.

3. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the best way to experience Microsoft’s flagship series. Featuring remasters of Halo and Halo 2, along with Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, this compilation is impressive, offering enough content to keep you occupied for hundreds of hours. It also serves as a great way to preserve the Halo series, allowing an even wider audience to check it out.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi: Fallen Order is easily the best Star Wars game in recent memory. Electronic Arts

There are a lot of Star Wars games, and while many have been decent, lots of them are straight-up bad. Thankfully, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a stand-out entry, giving players a robust experience that feels on par with recent films and shows from the acclaimed series. Jedi: Fallen Order offers complex combat that feels satisfying to master, making it an absolute joy to play.

1. No Man’s Sky

Of course, what sci-fi list would be complete without the impressive No Man’s Sky? Featuring 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets, No Man’s Sky is a behemoth game, with no shortage of things to do. Take over a planet, battle against enemy aliens, and create your own bases — this game is as robust as they come, offering a little something for everyone.