3 clues to help you solve Wordle 277 on March 23

Wordle 277 has arrived, giving fans another five-letter word to uncover through a clever pattern of guesses. In the event every top-tier strategy and starting word leaves you feeling stumped, we’re here to provide all the extra hints you need. Here’s everything worth knowing about the answer to Wordle 277 on March 23, 2022.

Wordle 277 clues

The purpose of games like Wordle is to offer your brain a workout, so we don’t love wading straight into spoiler territory without a few guard rails first. Below you’ll find a list of three clues relevant to the answer of Wordle 277. Each clue becomes increasingly more revealing the further you progress down the list, so pick the hint that best suits the amount of help you need.

Clue #1 : The answer to Wordle 277 is a verb and a noun, but the verb form will probably pop in your head first.

Clue #2 : The March 23 Wordle features two vowels: a U in the second position and an E in the fifth position.

Clue #3 : The Wordle 277 answer is typically used as an extreme method of getting rid of something.

As a tip for planning out your guesses, we always like to remind our readers that the Wordle answer dictionary intentionally emphasizes everyday words that aren’t plurals. Both of these rules apply to the March 23 puzzle, so don’t waste your time trying to squeeze in an S where it surely doesn’t belong.

Wordle 277 answer

In the event our clues weren’t helpful enough to get you to the answer of Wordle 277, we’ll now reveal that it is PURGE.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 277 on March 23, 2022. The New York Times

Our pattern of guesses started with SLATE as usual, which only revealed the proper location of the E. With that single clue in mind, we shifted to PRICE, hoping that four new letters would uncover additional hints. Once we knew the word began with P, ended in E, and had an R somewhere in the mix, we were able to reach PURGE as the proper solution.

Based on how our game played out, we think Wordle 277 is a fairly solvable puzzle compared to some of the others we’ve seen. The word itself is very commonly used, and, while not all of its letters are the most common, there are enough viable avenues here to give players direction in their attempts. There’s obviously plenty of room for variation in how games can start, but we imagine you’ll be seeing lots of green squares on social media today.