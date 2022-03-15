3 clues to help you solve Wordle 269 on March 15

Wordle 269 is officially live, giving players another five-letter word to solve. But, despite one’s best intentions, sometimes all the top-tier starting words and strategies in the world aren’t enough to save your streak. In the event you’re truly stumped, we’ve got three clues that may help you reach the answer to the March 15 puzzle through your own brainpower. Need a little help to assure your success? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Wordle 269 clues

We value the sanctity of a good word game, which means we don’t like to give out Wordle answers without offering the chance to give your mind a little exercise first. With that in mind, we’ve assembled a list of three clues that may bring you to the March 15 solution naturally. The clues get increasingly more revealing as you progress down the list, so read the one that best fits the amount of help you think you need to figure out the answer.

Clue #1 : The answer for Wordle 269 is a verb — but you could conceivably use it as a noun.

Clue #2 : The answer for Wordle 269 features three vowels: an E in the second and fifth positions as well as an A in the third position.

Clue #3 : This word relates to something that might happen a lot on the playground.

For those who are still unsure, it may help to remember that the Wordle answer dictionary focuses on words found in everyday language that aren’t plurals. You can still fish for an S in the March 15 puzzle if you’d like to, but it won’t be used as an additive at the end of the word.

Wordle 269 answer

As you may have figured out by reading our clues, the answer to Wordle 269 on March 15 is TEASE.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 269 on March 15, 2022. The New York Times

This was yet another case where our starting word, SLATE, did all the heavy lifting. It told us that both T and S were featured in the word while also revealing the precise locations of the T and E. With all those hints in mind, we were able to quickly infer that TEASE was the correct answer.

Overall, we think the answer to Wordle 269 is fairly solvable. Not only is it a word that every English speaker knows, but it’s comprised largely of vowels that seasoned Wordle players will likely leverage in their early guesses. In this case, a huge chunk of the letters will be easily exposed by some very common strategies. There’s no shame in getting this one wrong, of course, but it certainly seems like Wordle 269 is a puzzle that quite a few players will solve.