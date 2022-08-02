Wordle 409 has players running for their Scrabble dictionaries. It’s not the most uncommon that’s ever appeared on Wordle, but it’s rare enough, and to make matters worse, it’s got some tricky letter positioning. If you need a little push to solve today’s puzzle, here are three clues to help you guess it. And if that doesn’t do the trick, you’ll find the answer at the bottom of this article.

Wordle 409 clues

We’ll give you three clues, from least to most revealing, so you can still play at your own pace and get that oh-so-satisfying Eureka moment when the answer comes to mind. Remember, if that’s not enough, the full answer is revealed at the end.

Clue #1: The answer to Wordle 409 is an adverb.

Clue #2: One letter in Wordle 409 appears twice in the answer.

Clue #3: Wordle 409 could describe how you answer when someone asks how high your Wordle streak is and you don’t want to brag.

The double letter in today’s Wordle is what’s most likely to throw players off. Double letters can always throw an unexpected wrench into your puzzle-solving efforts, and this one, in particular, isn’t a letter you often see even once in Wordle solutions. The fact that it’s an adverb gives you a good idea of some starting letters. Keep in mind that you probably know the word used in today’s answer, but it’s equally likely you don’t use it that often.

If you just want to cut to the chase, the answer to today’s Wordle follows.

Wordle 409 answer

Drum roll please: The answer to Wordle 409 is COYLY .

A young woman coyly acts shy in front of the camera. Shutterstock

Being coy means being shy or hesitant about revealing too much, or at least trying to seem that way. It can be used to describe legitimately trying to keep something secret, or playfully hinting that you you’re not saying everything on your mind in the first place.

If you’ve been brushing up on the best tips for solving Wordle puzzles, you can probably see why this word is causing players so much trouble. Common letters that are cornerstones of Wordle guessing strategies, like E, T, and R, are totally absent here, and instead, there’s the ever-elusive Y. Even if you get the ending Y, you’re not likely to guess that there’s another one hiding in the middle until you’ve used up a few guesses on more typical words.

Ever since it was taken over by The New York Times, Wordle resets at midnight in your local time. You have until then to perfect your strategy and go for an even better score tomorrow!