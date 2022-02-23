Wordle 249 answer: 3 Clues to solve the February 23, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 249 has just gone live for February 23, 2022, which means amateur word sleuths around the world are doing their best to work their way toward a new five-letter answer. In the event your best starting words are returning more gray than green, we’ll offer three clues that may point you in the right direction. With our secret tips, there’s no way your streak will go to waste.

Wordle 249 clues

Before we blow the lid off the February 23 Wordle puzzle entirely, we’ll warm up by offering a series of three clues that may help you solve the puzzle while giving your brain a bit of a workout. The clues get increasingly more revealing the further down the list you go, so keep that in mind as you make your guesses.

Clue #1 : The answer for Wordle 249 is a noun.

Clue #2 : There are two vowels in the answer for Wordle 249: an O in the third position and an E in the fifth position.

Clue #3 : This word often refers to a place where one might store treasure.

It’s important to remember that most Wordle answers leverage words found in everyday language that aren’t plurals. When it comes to the February 23 puzzle, in particular, fishing for an S won’t do you much good.

Wordle 249 answer

In case our clues weren’t transparent enough to help you uncover the truth, you should know that the answer for Wordle 249 on February 23 is TROVE.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 249 on February 23, 2022. The New York Times

This time we got a bit lucky given that our chosen starting word, SLATE, only offered us hints about the T and the confirmed location of the E. Our next guess, TRIBE, just so happened to be a very effective one that kept the E in its proper place while moving the T elsewhere. With three green tiles now revealed, we went with TROVE as our final guess.

In the pantheon of possible Wordle solutions, we imagine the answer for Wordle 249 will elude quite a few folks due to the fact that trove isn’t a word that’s used extremely often compared to some of the other solutions we’ve covered. The fact that the answer features a V may also make the February 23 puzzle a bit more challenging to guess as well. If you’ve come to this article because your six guesses came up empty, we wouldn’t blame you today. That’s all you need to know about the answer to Wordle 249 on February 23, 2022.