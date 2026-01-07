Warhammer 40,000 is a tremendously fun science fiction universe worth diving into. Unfortunately for new fans, getting acquainted with its complicated lore, various factions, and dense, history-rich story can be quite a task. But if you are interested in seeing what this popular tabletop game is all about, and if you happen to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, then you’re in luck. One of the best introductions to the Warhammer 40K universe just joined Xbox Game Pass Premium, and it happens to also be one of the most underrated shooters of its generation.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition is an updated version of Relic Entertainment’s 2011 third-person shooter. This definitive version features 4K resolution, modernized controls, a new user interface, and updated character models and audio, putting it more in line with its equally underrated 2024 sequel.

What makes the original Space Marine such a perfect entry point for Warhammer 40k is its story, which focuses on one of the fiction’s most compelling groups. The Ultramarines are genetically engineered supersoldiers and the pride of the all-powerful Emperor of Mankind. They’re at the frontlines of humanity’s eternal struggles across the galaxy, which means you, as the player, will be right in the trenches.

In Space Marine, you control Captain Titus, a duty-bound Ultramarine whose unit is dispatched to the Imperial world of Graia during an Ork invasion. In time, you learn that the green brutes aren’t the only threats facing your brothers-in-arms on this distant planet. Titus’ lens makes it easier to understand the inner workings of humanity 36,000 years from now, and you get a taste for the “grimdark” tone of its bleak fiction and the over-the-top brutality of its future. You also learn about the other sides of the universe, like the comedic but tough orks, as well as the primary antagonists to humanity, known as the Chaos.

From a gameplay standpoint, Space Marine is a compelling mix of the kind of third-person shooting you’d expect from the Xbox 360 era, but seamlessly layered on top of the punchy gunplay and fun variety of firearms is some equally satisfying melee combat. In the middle of a firefight, you can go from firing your trusty Boltgun rifle to swinging a Chainsword (that’s a sword with a chainsaw on it, obviously) at enemies closing in on you. It’s a mechanic that immediately sets this game apart from its contemporaries and proves to still be fun 15 years after its release.

Space Marines’ blend of shooting and melee combat sets it game apart from its contemporaries. SEGA

Compared to its modern sequel, Space Marine is a much more scaled-back affair; don’t expect thousands of Orks to swarm your squad’s position the same way the Tyranids do in Space Marine 2. While that may seem like a technical limitation, it makes for a very different but equally engaging shooter. Firefights are tighter and demand players to constantly be on the lookout for flanking enemies. Melee combat is also more about timing your strikes just right instead of mere crowd control, offering a different kind of combat loop that complements the series' main conceit.

Of the many great Warhammer 40,000 games to play (including those set to release later this year), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition is the perfect way to familiarize yourself with the series’ bigger picture. Even for those who couldn't care less about the fiction, it’s a fantastic shooter in its own right and a great start to Xbox Game Pass’ 2026 roster.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.