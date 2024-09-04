Since its introduction in 1987, Warhammer 40,000 has become one of the most beloved on-going science fiction universes. Its combination of over-the-top factions, darkened view of humanity’s future, and its signature gothic-futurist aesthetic has made it one of the most recognizable pieces of fiction ever.

But with nearly 40 years of world-building, Warhammer 40K is also one of the most daunting fictional universes to get acquainted with. There are dozens and dozens of books, board games, video games, and comics, each telling the tale of a particular corner of this vast fiction. As someone who’s had a tough time finding their footing in Warhammer 40K, I’m happy to report that Space Marine 2 does a tremendous job easing players into its grimdark world of endless war and strife.

Space Marine 2 is the follow-up to 2011’s Space Marine. Players assume the role of Captain Demetrian Titus, a devout Ultramarine serving the immortal Emperor of Mankind. After his wrongful imprisonment for over 100 years, Titus is now returning to duty as a member of the alien-hunting Ultramarine squad. The game follows this new squad’s struggle to fend off the invasive species known as the Tyranids.

Like the first game, Space Marine 2 is a wonderful fusion of third-person shooter action and hack and slash. During a typical enemy encounter, players balance shooting threats at a distance, and using one of several melee weapons, like the chainsword, to cut through hordes of rushing enemies. It’s a seamless cross between Gears Of War and the original God Of War trilogy, borrowing the gritty gunplay of the former, with the combo and parry-based close-quarters combat of the latter.

Space Marine 2 ups the ante by expanding the scale of these battles tenfold. While the first game had Titus and his squad fighting a dozen orcs at a time at most, the sequel puts hundreds and hundreds of Tyranids on screen at once. The result feels overwhelming at first. Tyranids can surround you quickly if you’re not paying attention to the battlefield. But once you get acquainted with the game’s weapons and combo system, you get to feel the power fantasy of being a genetically enhanced super soldier on the frontlines of an unwinnable war.

But while Space Marine 2’s gameplay is endlessly fun, its story is welcoming to those looking to dip their toes into the Warhammer 40K universe for the first time. Nearly all Warhammer 40K fans will recommend different starting points first trying to understand its complex fiction. But aside from the wide variety of podcasts and YouTube channels dedicated to onboarding would-be fans, Space Marine 2 is a surprisingly grounded starting point.

While I won’t say the game doesn’t occasionally toss out the odd term or reference that I had to look up. But I feel that Space Marine 2 does a great job of giving you human(ish) characters to relate to. Titus and the rest of the Deathwatch chapter speak in Shakespearian quips you’d expect, but at the center was a very human drama of distrust and religious dedication. Titus’ journey of wrestling with a hundred years of torture and imprisonment at the behest of a heretic is conveyed in his facial expressions and stoic performance. It’s a surprising bit of subtlety from a universe known for being as ridiculous as possible at all times.

His fellow squadmates, Gadriel and Chairon, have noteworthy performances as well. Their creeping suspicions of Titus conflict with their desire to follow the orders of their immediate superiors. Each mission, players are introduced to a new aspect of the universe. One minute you’re face to face with grotesque Tech-Priests, the scientists and tech wizards of the Imperium. Next, you’re listening to a Chaplain lead a group of kneeling Space Marines in a group prayer.

There’s no shortage of Warhammer 40K video games that present its world in detail. But the clear-cut narrative of Space Marine 2 does a great job of easing players into its world and slowly unraveling its complexities through its fairly easy-to-understand story. I found myself fascinated by the overview the game gave me, and ended up reading more in-depth wikis long after I turned off my Xbox.

I don’t think Space Marine 2 is perfect in this regard. A Mass Effect-like codex would have gone a long way in making the process of learning this universe a bit easier. But I do think it does an admirable job of grounding the over-the-top stakes of the fiction without losing new players in the process. And with the game being as fun as it is, it marks a great modern entry-point for this beloved franchise.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on September 9 on PS5, Xbox, and PC.