One of the best things to come out of Doom 2016’s revival of the old-school, no-nonsense first-person shooter is the onslaught of games willing to lean into the action-first sensibilities of the genre’s humble beginnings. Back when a more frenetic pace reigned supreme. The more enemies and bloodletting, the better. And when sci-fi was the genre of choice for studios like id Software, Bungie, and 3D Realms.

There are a ton of games that capture the essence of this timeless style. But few feel like a perfect alignment of old and new the same way Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun does. This throwback shooter based on the grim-dark, science-fantasy fiction is not only a prequel to one of the best co-op games from last year, but a bonafide great time on its own. And luckily for PlayStation Plus subscribers, this gem is free to claim all month long.

Boltgun follows the Malum Caedo, a devout member of the Space Marine legion, the God Emperor of Mankind’s army of superhuman soldiers built for the toughest conflicts waged throughout the galaxy. Taking place a handful of years after the events of 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Boltgun recounts the aftermath of Captain Titus’ campaign on the forgeworld of Graia. Caedo is tasked with cleaning up what’s left of the Orks and Chaos fiends on this remote planet. The game is a perfect lead-in to 2024’s Space Marine 2, filling in the story gaps of what’s been happening among the ranks of the religious military order.

Playing Boltgun is reminiscent of a game straight out of the golden age of first-person shooters. You’ll spend most of your time collecting keycards, eliminating enough enemies to move on to the next level, and scoping out upgrades. These bonuses are often tucked away behind hidden walls or platforming sections, as one of the many ways the game pays homage to games like Wolfenstein 3D.

Once in the thick of the action, the barrage of warbled screams and cries of your alien enemies is constant, pushing you to move quickly and pull the trigger even quicker. It’s pretty fortuitous that the game is free on PlayStation Plus the same month as id Software’s latest game, Doom: The Dark Ages. The two complement just how fun a shooter can be when it moves at lightning speed and provides you with the proper hardware to dispose of your enemies.

Speaking of hardware, all of Boltgun’s weapons, from the plasma shooter, vicious chainsword melee attack, and of course, the titular standard issue Boltgun are satisfying to use. The heavy patter of a Space Marine’s every step helps further the power fantasy of being the most fearsome human warrior in the universe. It's especially fulfilling for fans of the very dense lore of the Warhammer universe, as you truly feel like you’re embodying these legendary characters.

It’s super neat to see how developer Auroch Digital translated the characters, weapons, architecture, and general vibe of Warhammer 40K into gorgeous, brightly-colored sprites. It’s a stunning game to look at even with the technically primitive tech behind it.

The sprite work in Boltgun is pretty immaculate. Auroch Digital

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is as much fun as you remember Duke Nukem 3D and Doom being over 30 years ago, updated for the current generation. There’s the perfect mix of quick, near-arcade fun of older games, with the gameplay bells and whistles and melodrama of a story-focused modern first-person shooter.

For PlayStation fans who aren’t jumping on board with The Dark Ages immediately, Boltgun will give you all the same essential vibes for totally free. It’s also the perfect excuse to jump into Space Marine 2. It’s a fantastic shooter well worth adding to your PlayStation Plus library.