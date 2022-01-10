Valorant Episode 3 , Act 3 is coming to a close, signaling the launch of the next major update, which is a whole new chapter for the PC hero shooter: Episode 4, Act 1. This new batch of content will feature a fresh battlepass with items to earn, along with in-game updates and a new playable Agent. But when can you start playing Episode 4, Act 1? What comes with the latest battlepass? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 release date and time?

Episode 4, Act 1 is gearing up to launch on January 11, 2022 at around 5 p.m. Eastern. Depending on your region, the update might not be available until January 12. You can expect comprehensive patch notes to be released on January 11 at around 9 a.m. Eastern.

What are the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 battlepass details?

Expect new weapon skins and other cosmetics as part of the Episode 4, Act 1 battle pass. Riot Games

A new battlepass with a slew of rewards will be added alongside the new Episode 4, Act 1 update. It will run for 10 weeks and will last until March 22, 2022, with plenty of goodies to earn along the way.

As always, the premium battlepass will cost 1,000 VP and will give players the ability to earn all the items available for this act. Below are the items you can look forward to in the premium battlepass:

Weapon skins

Hydrodrip

Bucky

Frenzy

Guardian

Judge

Schema

Odin

Sheriff

Stinger

Vandal

Velocity

Bulldog

Karambit

Phantom

Shorty

Spectre

Gun Buddies

Big Brain

Big ol’ Barrel

Bunny Tactics

Chicken Out

Eco the Bulldog

Episode Four, Act One

Epilogue Eco the Dog

Hydrodip

Together Forever

Velocity

Player Cards

Be Mine Jett

Be Mine Phoenix

Be Mine Sova

Bind Schema

Distracted Dualist

Epilogue PlayZilla Rubber Ducky

Hydrodip

Operation Fracture

PlayZilla Rubber Ducky

Unstoppable Sage

Valentine’s Tactics

Velocity

Sprays

A Prime Valentine’s Gift

Agent Down

Bad Hair Day

Head Slapper

Hydrodip

Jett-bot

Lost Connection

Missed a Spot

Nice One

Potato Aim

Quack!!

Shoot Here

Sweetest Match

Use Ult

What’s that

Even if you don’t buy the premium battlepass for 1,000 VP, you’ll still gain access to the following items for free:

Velocity Shorty (plus variants)

Operation: Fracture Player Card

Valentine’s Tactics Player Card

Chicken Out Gun Buddy

Lost Connection Spray

Who is the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 new Agent: Neon?

Neon prioritizes speed and uses her electric powers. Riot Games

The newest Valorant Agent is Neon, and she will be added with Episode 4, Act 1. With the ability to slide around, Neon can quickly and safely traverse her surroundings, but that’s not all. She also has a concussion grenade that stuns her opponents, an electric tunnel used to get around safely, and a lightning beam, which can eliminate players from afar. She’ll no doubt be a blast to use in Valorant.