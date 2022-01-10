Inverse Codex
Everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 4, Act 1
An electrifying challenger approaches.
Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 is coming to a close, signaling the launch of the next major update, which is a whole new chapter for the PC hero shooter: Episode 4, Act 1. This new batch of content will feature a fresh battlepass with items to earn, along with in-game updates and a new playable Agent. But when can you start playing Episode 4, Act 1? What comes with the latest battlepass? Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 release date and time?
Episode 4, Act 1 is gearing up to launch on January 11, 2022 at around 5 p.m. Eastern. Depending on your region, the update might not be available until January 12. You can expect comprehensive patch notes to be released on January 11 at around 9 a.m. Eastern.
What are the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 battlepass details?
A new battlepass with a slew of rewards will be added alongside the new Episode 4, Act 1 update. It will run for 10 weeks and will last until March 22, 2022, with plenty of goodies to earn along the way.
As always, the premium battlepass will cost 1,000 VP and will give players the ability to earn all the items available for this act. Below are the items you can look forward to in the premium battlepass:
Weapon skins
Hydrodrip
- Bucky
- Frenzy
- Guardian
- Judge
Schema
- Odin
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Vandal
Velocity
- Bulldog
- Karambit
- Phantom
- Shorty
- Spectre
Gun Buddies
- Big Brain
- Big ol’ Barrel
- Bunny Tactics
- Chicken Out
- Eco the Bulldog
- Episode Four, Act One
- Epilogue Eco the Dog
- Hydrodip
- Together Forever
- Velocity
Player Cards
- Be Mine Jett
- Be Mine Phoenix
- Be Mine Sova
- Bind Schema
- Distracted Dualist
- Epilogue PlayZilla Rubber Ducky
- Hydrodip
- Operation Fracture
- PlayZilla Rubber Ducky
- Unstoppable Sage
- Valentine’s Tactics
- Velocity
Sprays
- A Prime Valentine’s Gift
- Agent Down
- Bad Hair Day
- Head Slapper
- Hydrodip
- Jett-bot
- Lost Connection
- Missed a Spot
- Nice One
- Potato Aim
- Quack!!
- Shoot Here
- Sweetest Match
- Use Ult
- What’s that
Even if you don’t buy the premium battlepass for 1,000 VP, you’ll still gain access to the following items for free:
- Velocity Shorty (plus variants)
- Operation: Fracture Player Card
- Valentine’s Tactics Player Card
- Chicken Out Gun Buddy
- Lost Connection Spray
Who is the Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 new Agent: Neon?
The newest Valorant Agent is Neon, and she will be added with Episode 4, Act 1. With the ability to slide around, Neon can quickly and safely traverse her surroundings, but that’s not all. She also has a concussion grenade that stuns her opponents, an electric tunnel used to get around safely, and a lightning beam, which can eliminate players from afar. She’ll no doubt be a blast to use in Valorant.
Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 begins on January 12, 2022.