Everything you need to know about Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning

League of Legends’ little brother is back at it. The spin-off auto-battler, Teamfight Tactics, has a brand new set on the way titled Reckoning. It looks to bring with it new characters, gameplay settings, and other changes that will make Teamfight Tactics a more balanced game.

If you felt frustrated with Teamfight Tactics’ endgame or if you’re just looking for some new narrative juice, this update is for you.

Here’s everything we know about Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning.

When is the Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning release date?

Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning will be playable on the PBE starting on April 14, 2021. The set will enter the main game two weeks later on April 28 with the launch of Patch 1.9.

Is there a trailer for Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning?

There isn’t a trailer for Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning available yet, but there is a nice dev update video that you can watch below.

What’s the Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning story?

Unlike most updates, Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning will feature a story. This tale will feature Teamfight Tactics’ mascot, Pengu recruiting some of your favorite Legends to fight the forces of evil. More specifically, the forces of evil will be led by Chaos Pengu, an evil version of the beloved mascot. Chaos Pengu will be aided by evil versions of Teamfight Tactics Legends.

The two factions will go head-to-head in Reckoning.

What Little Legends will be added in Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning?

Pengu won’t be leading the story alone. The webbed-foot wonder will be joined by three new Little Legends: Dowsie, Fenroar, and Nimblefoot.

What are the new Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning classes?

With the new set, old champions will be upgraded with new classes and traits. This includes classes like Forgotten, Hellion, Nightbringer, Cavalier, Ironclad, Revenant, and Dawnbringer.

Reckoning is set to add more three Trait Champions, providing far more options for when players reach clashes during Teamfight’s endgame.

What are the new Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning Booms and Arenas?

The new shoreside arena. Riot Games

If you’re excited for new additions to the cosmetic carousel in Teamfight Tactics, you’re in luck. Reckoning comes with numerous cosmetic additions all found in this season’s Battle Pass, the Reckoning Pass. There will be a swath of new boons like Infernal Flock, Prismatic Smite, Wings of Fury, and Rune Surge.

Three new Arenas will also be available in the Reckoning Pass: Sanctum of Order, Realm of Harmony, and Court of Chaos. There will also be two interactive Arenas: The Count Spatula and The Scuttle Shack. The latter includes a full-on BBQ, so you can indulge in summer fun.

What are Labs in Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning?

Labs are a new mode that’s debuting with Reckoning. The mode allows you to enjoy Teamfight Tactics with brand new experimental game modes that might be a bit different than the normal ones you’re accustomed to playing. These modes will be available for a limited time, but if they’re popular enough they could become part of the main game.

The first lab in Reckoning is Hyper Roll. This is for players that want to enjoy a match lickity split. You can play a whole game in just 15 minutes. You’ll begin with 10 health, and lose one HP for every round lost. The decline later jumps up to two HP per loss. There's also no gold interest, so players are free to roll continuously.

There will be slightly different rules for subsequent Labs.