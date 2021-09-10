How long is Tales of Arise? How many realms, total hours, and playtime

Role-playing games are notoriously time-consuming. Modern classics like Persona 5 Royal and Dragon Quest XI both take more than 100 hours to complete. It’s a daunting commitment. Thankfully, Bandai Namco’s latest, Tales of Arise, won’t take up quite so much of your time.

Tales of Arise centers on two young people named Alphen and Shionne, who team up to free the enslaved citizens of Dahna from their technologically advanced captors. If this sounds like your cup of tea, here’s how much time you should expect to spend with the game, and when you’ll know you’re close to the end.

How long does it take to beat Tales of Arise?

How long it will take you to complete Tales of Arise depends entirely on your playstyle. If you’re just here for the story and ignore most side missions, it should take you between 35-45 hours to finish the game.

If you’re aiming to actually play through everything, earning all the available achievements, and tearing through the post-game that number will balloon a bit. Completionists should expect to need 110 hours to finish everything available.

While not necessary, it’s worth noting that you can expedite the process a bit using DLC. Select DLCs can boost your battle rewards and discount items in the shop.

Tales of Arise launch day key art. BANDAI NAMCO Ent.

How many chapters are in Tales of Arise?

Tales of Arise doesn’t have traditional chapters. You’ll never see a lame phrase like “Chapter 1” or “Chapter 5” flash across your screen. Tales of Arise is above using “numbers.” Despite this, it’s still a rather linear game. You can track your progress using the game’s major realms. There are six total major realms. This is an effective way to measure how far you’ve gotten in the game. Here are all the major realms:

Calaglia Cyslodia Elde Menancia Mahag Saar Ganath Haros Rena

Although these are the only major realms, you’ll also unlock minor locations along the way. After completing Ganath Haros, there will be some slight detours to four additional locations.

Wedge Starship Lenegis Daeq Faezol

They won’t take that long to complete. Starship and Daeq Faezol will just be cutscene bonanzas, designed to advance the story while Wedge and Lenegis are full dungeons. There will be a few sidequests available in these stops, but again, nothing that should take too long.