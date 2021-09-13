Tales of Arise Bibliophile guide: How to find all 5 books for Tigrina

Who has time to read books while saving the world? Tigrina, the librarian in Autelina Palace in Tales of Arise asks you to find five books during your quest. These items also happen to be the weapons used by Rinwell. It’ll take you almost the entire game to complete all of Tigrina’s requels, but it’s well worth the ordeal.

Completing the quest is the only way for you to get the Pancake recipe, which grants you an Ore Up L effect. After eating Pancakes, you will extract more materials from mineral deposits. It’s a must-have food item if you’re looking to craft powerful weapons and accessories later in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bibliophile sidequest.

How do you start the Tales of Arise Bibliophile quest?

You can first obtain the Bibliophile quest by walking through the library found on the first floor of Autelina Palace in Menancia. You’ll need to have reached the point in the story where Lord Dohalim has joined your party.

There will be a librarian in a green dress standing by a bookshelf. That’s Tigrina. Speak to her to begin the quest. You’ll obtain small rewards every step of the way.

How do you obtain Secrets of the Stars in Tales of Arise?

Rinwell will have secrets in her inventory by default. Equip it before speaking to Tigrina to complete the first ask.

Reward: five Happy Bottle items, which increase the Battle Chain Bonus Gauge when used.

How do you obtain Nature’s Beauty in Tales of Arise?

This, like all items on this list, is a craftable item. You’ll gain the ability to craft Nature’s Beauty as you progress in the story.

To make Nature’s Beauty, speak to any Merchant, and hand over the required materials.

Before you arrive, you’ll need:

1600 Gald

Four Bizarre Megacores – obtained by defeating Forest Ropers in Gilanne Woodland, Granilem in Traslida Highway or Razum Quarry, Creepzillas in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia, Earthern Masses in Traslida Highway and Tietal Plain, Tempestuous Masses in Mount Dhiara and Aqfotle Hills, Viscous Masses in Aureum Falls and Del Fharis Castle, and Oozes in Underground Waterway and Frozen Valley.

– obtained by defeating Forest Ropers in Gilanne Woodland, Granilem in Traslida Highway or Razum Quarry, Creepzillas in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia, Earthern Masses in Traslida Highway and Tietal Plain, Tempestuous Masses in Mount Dhiara and Aqfotle Hills, Viscous Masses in Aureum Falls and Del Fharis Castle, and Oozes in Underground Waterway and Frozen Valley. One Earth Stone – obtained by defeating an Earthern Mass in Traslida Highway or Tietal Plain.

One Titanium Vambrace – obtained by defeating Apes in Gilanne Woodland or the Alpha Reaper Gigant in Traslida Highway( note: they only spawn once).

Reward: one Rosemary, which raises Elemental Attack when used.

How do you obtain Taming Water in Tales of Arise?

This, like all items on this list, is a craftable item. You’ll gain the ability to craft Taming Water as you progress in the story.

To make Taming Water, speak to any Merchant, and hand over the required materials.

Before you arrive, you’ll need:

890 Gald

Eight Strange Cores – obtained by defeating Ropers in Ulvhan Grotto or Rudhir Forest, Golems in Sandinus Ravine or Iglia Wastes, and Oozes in Underground Waterway or Frozen Valley.

– obtained by defeating Ropers in Ulvhan Grotto or Rudhir Forest, Golems in Sandinus Ravine or Iglia Wastes, and Oozes in Underground Waterway or Frozen Valley. Two Astral Crystal Fragment – obtained by defeating Cysloda Armored Marksman in Cysloden or Riville Prisoner Tower, Cysloda Armored Spearman in Cysloden or Riville Prisoner Tower), and Cyslodia Chief Spearman in Riville Prison Tower.

Reward: one Magic Emblem, which raises Elemental Attack.

How do you obtain Radiant Light in Tales of Arise?

This, like all items on this list, is a craftable item. You’ll gain the ability to craft Radiant Light as you progress in the story.

To make Radiant Light, speak to any Merchant, and hand over the required materials.

Before you arrive, you’ll need:

1440 Gald

Eight Bizarre Megacores – obtained by defeating Forest Ropers in Gilanne Woodland, Granilem in Traslida Highway or Razum Quarry, Creepzillas in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia, Earthern Masses in Traslida Highway and Tietal Plain, Tempestuous Masses in Mount Dhiara and Aqfotle Hills, Viscous Masses in Aureum Falls and Del Fharis Castle, and Oozes in Underground Waterway and Frozen Valley.

Two Clam Tentacles – obtained by defeating Shellshockers, which can be found in Safar Sea Cave and Traslida Highway.

Reward: one Red Rosemary, which raises greatly Elemental Attack when used.

How do you obtain Heavenly Gaze in Tales of Arise?

This is the point where Tigrina goes a little mad. Heavenly Gaze is Rinwell’s second best weapon. You can’t craft the item until you’re nearly done with the story. It’s unclear what the librarian is planning by reading this, but it requires far more elusive materials than previous items.

To make Heavenly Gaze, speak to any Merchant, and hand over the required materials.

Before you arrive, you’ll need:

19,580 Gald

Six Mystical Luminacore – obtained by defeating Blooming Ropers in The Wedge, Treant Ropers in The Otherworld, Magmalems in Berg Volcano, Gnome Guarders in the Earth Spirit Temple, Lavalems in The Otherworld, Chrome Gazers in Gegham Helgarahi, Astral Agonys in Tarfhal Helgarahi, Astral Doubts in Tarfhal Helgarahi, Punishers in The Otherworld, Flaming Masses in Berg Volcano, Astral Laments in Tarfhal Helgarahi, and Helganquil in Gegham Helgarahi and Tarfhal Helgarahi.

Two Ominous Eyeballs – obtained by defeating Astral Sloths in Tarfhal Helgarahi and Mash Boomy in The Otherworld.

Two Incendiary Scales – obtained by defeating Blast Bees in Gegham Helgarahi and Bee Prisma in The Otherworld.

Reward: one Elder Cloak, which greatly increases your stats.

What do you get for finishing Bibliophile in Tales of Arise?

After you’ve shown Tigrina all five books you’ll have completed the Bibliophile quest. Speak to her one more time to claim your rewards.

She’ll give you three things:

3100 Gald

185 SP

Pancake Recipe, which grants Ore Up L when consumed.

It’s all in a day’s work for somebody like you who owns extremely rare books.