Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Super Mario Bros. 3D World

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is finally here , and despite a somewhat clunky title, the anniversary bundle of the underloved Mario game with the all-new Bowser's Fury offers a worthwhile experience for Mario fans. It ports an underloved Mario game to the Nintendo Switch for the first time ever while also introducing the new open-world approach that Bowser's Fury brings to the table.

For anybody wondering just how long of an experience Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in terms of time commitment, here's a look at the full list of worlds and more.

Released as part of the ongoing celebration of Mario's 35th anniversary, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is an expanded Nintendo Switch port of the Wii U's Super Mario 3D World. Like the original, this port features 3D gameplay and four-player co-op in a series of worlds that feel similar to classic 2D Mario games where reaching the flag at the end of a level is the main goal. Except there are also unique novel mechanics like the Super Bell that lets Mario transform into a cat. Me-ow!

Also included as part of the package is Bowser's Fury, a standalone adventure where Mario and Bowser Jr. team up to free Bowser from a black goo that has corrupted and transformed him into a Godzilla-sized monstrosity. Altogether, we're looking at a broad array of experiences here, so how long do they take to beat?

How long does it take to beat Super Mario 3D World?

According to How Long to Beat, the original Super Mario 3D World can take up to 19 hours to complete for most players, but completionists can spend beyond 39 hours. If you're focusing just on the main story, however, it'll take closer to 10 hours.

GameSpot estimates that the full new package will take only about 20 hours for a completionist run for both games, which doesn't quite add up with the original. It all really depends on how invested you are in achieving 100 percent completion on the game.

How long does it take to beat Bowser's Fury?

Despite being billed as an add-on adventure that's roughly equal to the main game, Bowser's Fury is a comparatively brisk experience. For most players, Bowser's Fury will last between three and four hours, but completionists may potentially double that amount of time in their hunt for every collectible.

How many worlds are in Super Mario 3D World?

Like the original, the Switch port of Super Mario 3D World boasts 12 overworlds, each with a series of levels players must progress through. There are technically eight overworlds in the main game with another four optional special worlds. Ultimately, there are 117 total levels to play, depending on whether or not some courses count as levels in your book.

World 1 (8 Levels)

World 2 (8 Levels)

World 3 (11 Levels)

World 4 (9 Levels)

World 5 (12 Levels)

World 6 (12 Levels)

World Castle (12 Levels)

World Bowser (12 Levels)

World Star (10 Levels)

World Mushroom (8 Levels)

World Flower (12 Levels)

World Crown (3 Levels)

Bowser Jr. and Mario dodge a huge blast of fire in Bowser's Fury. Nintendo

Separate from all of this is Bowser's Fury, which is more of a straightforward open-world experience compared to the classic style of Super Mario 3D World. Up to two players control Mario and Bowser Jr. as they roam about Lake Lapcat recovering Cat Shrines from the same paint that has corrupted Bowser. Altogether, there are 100 Cat Shrines that can be recovered in any order via exploration players don't need to collect them all to complete Bowser's Fury. Like so many Mario games, it really depends how dedicated you are to doing absolutely everything.