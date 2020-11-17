Super Mario 3D All-Stars received an update on November 16 that introduced a number of welcomed changes for anyone who played the original release of Super Mario Sunshine on Nintendo's GameCube. One fix addressed a specific gripe that gamers had with the Sunshine port's lack of inverted camera options.

3D All-Stars ported three of Mario's greatest adventures to the Nintendo Switch, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Sunshine. Version 1.1.0 of the title added the long-requested option to invert controls across all three games included in the bundle as well as making Sunshine playable with GameCube controllers.

Here's a video of these changes in action.

Version 1.1.0 of 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' in action. Inverse

Sunshine can only be played using playing these controllers from yesteryear while your Switch is docked and neither Super Mario 64 or Super Mario Galaxy are still only playable with Switch Joy-Cons or Pro controllers.

The GameCube controller has had incredible staying power even with the release of three other Nintendo consoles since the 2001 launch of the GameCube. That's primarily thanks to the competitive Super Smash Bros. community that has single-handedly kept demand for GameCube controllers booming almost 20 years after their release.

Nostalgia-seeking gamers can now plug in their old joysticks or buy a refurbished one to play Sunshine as it was released. Here's how to get set up to play and what other changes to expect from Version 1.1.0 of Super Mario 3D All-Stars

How to play Super Mario Sunshine with a GameCube controller

You're going to need a GameCube controller and well as a GameCuber Controller USB Adapter for your Nintendo Switch begin cleaning up Isle Delfino.

The adapter can be purchased on Amazon for anywhere between $10 to $20. Once you pick one up, plug in both of its USB connectors to your Switch dock as seen below.

Connect your GameCube controller adapter to the Switch dock's two USB ports. Nintendo

Next, you'll need a GameCube controller if you don't already have one laying around. Online shops are full of knock-off GameCube controllers that will most likely work but Inverse can't vouch for how long they'll last. If possible, opt for Nintendo-licensed controllers for the best experience, these are usually a bit pricer and can range from $50 to $60 for brand-new ones.

New ones might also be difficult to come by but buying a pre-owned one is be a solution, but make sure the listing says it was made by the Original Equipment Manufacturer or OEM. I've been using a pre-owned OEM controller since late-2018 that I purchased from eBay for $40 with no issues at all.

Plug in your GameCube controller to start playing. Nintendo

Once you have your controller, plug it into the Adapter and you'll be ready to start playing Super Mario Sunshine.

Other changes that came with Super Mario 3D All-Stars Version 1.1.0

Super Mario 3D All-Stars now gives users the option to invert their camera controls by pressing the Minus button on the Switch Joy-Cons or Pro controllers. These settings can be accessed across all three games included in the bundle.

Hit the Minus button on you Switch's Joy-Cons or Pro controller to access the newly added camera menu in 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars.' Nintendo

Version 1.1.0 also made some quality-of-life improvements to Sunshine's menu. The port now smoothly opens its in-game map, originally the title would studder and drop frames when the map was opened.

This handful of changes might not seem minor but they'll make Sunshine more accessible for both newcomers and veteran gamers who want to play it as it was originally released.