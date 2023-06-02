One of Street Fighter 6's Most Innovative New Features Is Easy to Miss

Neither myself nor my friends are particularly good at fighting games. Some of them have never played at all. Little did I know, my friend Dorothee was about to become a Street Fighter 6 pro in mere seconds.

An absolute newbie might not know how to hold back to block, manage their meter, or even string together a combo. I either quickly scan the Command List for easy-to-input combos or just wing it, as some my friends did. But Dorothee was suddenly able to unleash combo after combo, barely leaving any room for her opponent to even think of countering.

Naturally, I was suspicious. She laughed and revealed that she set her controls to the Dynamic option.

Street Fighter 6 has three different types of control schemes:

Classic: A control scheme that demands strict execution. For tried-and-true FGC veterans.

A control scheme that demands strict execution. For tried-and-true FGC veterans. Modern: A more streamlined control scheme than Classic that might be easier for beginners to understand.

A more streamlined control scheme than Classic that might be easier for beginners to understand. Dynamic: Easy mode. A control scheme that unleashes full strings of combos with one button.

Capcom revealed Dynamic controls months before SF6’s launch, including a full trailer for how it worked. I personally wouldn’t have touched it because the UI preview looked confusing compared to what I was used to, and other things caught my attention. But it really is that simple: three buttons, nothing else.

The Dynamic AI will sometimes also use Street Fighter 6 Super Arts. Each combo apparently differs depending on the current situation. Capcom

It’s no secret that fighting games can be intimidating for newbies. First, you have to go through the trouble of picking a character that you might like. Then, you need to make sure your playstyle meshes well with their moves and combos. Maybe they move at a sloth’s pace or don’t have as much range as you need. In other cases, you might just not know how to use them yet.

That’s where Dynamic controls come in. They help your newbie friends feel more included instead of instantly intimidated or uselessly mashing buttons. There’s only so long before throwing the same punch over and over gets boring, even if your friends clowning around will help make it more exciting than it is.

Another fun party idea: Use the Game Face Feature to contort your character’s face in hideous ways before you make it a reality in the ring. Capcom

Dynamic controls can also enlighten you about what a character is capable of if you’ve never used them before. Then, you can go back into training mode to see how that combo actually works and learn it if you want. The option is only available for local versus and arcade modes, but if you’re just fooling around with friends, it’s a great way to ensure no one feels left out. Why didn’t someone think of this before?