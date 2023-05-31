Street Fighter 6 Launch Times, File Size, Pre-Load, and Pre-Order Bonuses

The launch of Street Fighter 6 is just around the corner, and based on reviews, Capcom has yet another hit on its hands. Even players who might otherwise be intimidated by fighting games will find something to love in Street Fighter 6. With so much excitement building, players are eager to jump into Capcom’s latest release as early as possible. Here’s what you need to know to get started with Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 Release Time

Street Fighter 6 will launch globally on June 2, 2023, at midnight local time. This means players can dive into the digital version early by switching their console regions to New Zealand. Otherwise, players will need to wait until midnight in their regions on the early morning of June 2 to begin playing.

Street Fighter 6 File Size

Street Fighter 6 will require around 60GB of free space across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Capcom

Street Fighter 6’s file size clocks in at around 60GB depending on platform. The Steam version requires 60GB of free space, while the Xbox version will take up around 57GB of storage space. The game’s file size on PlayStation hasn’t been publicly revealed, but it will likely be around the same as the other platforms. This doesn’t account for any possible day-one patches that may be available when the game launches.

Street Fighter 6 Pre-Load Details

Pre-loading on PlayStation and Steam is available right now. That’s not the case for Xbox versions of Street Fighter 6, and it’s unclear if pre-loading will be enabled at all before the June 2 release. Those on Xbox should keep checking in ahead of the game’s official launch to see if pre-loading is available.

Street Fighter 6 Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-ordering across all platforms gives players access to six additional outfits. Capcom

There are multiple pre-order bonuses — some of which are exclusive to one platform. Across all systems, players who pre-order Street Fighter 6 will gain access to different costumes for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken, in the form of Costume Color: Outfit 1 Color 10. This pre-order bonus is available for the digital and physical versions of the game.

On PlayStation, players gain access to the aforementioned pre-order bonus, along with 18 Special Titles and Stickers. These come in the form of “unique” art designs for the 18 launch characters in the game.

Street Fighter 6 launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 2, 2023.