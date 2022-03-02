Street Fighter 6 was revealed at the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final in February, and that means fans of the iconic fighting game franchise are amped and ready to kick off another round of hard-hitting, combo-breaking action. Here’s everything we know about Street Fighter 6 including a recap of its trailers, our expectations for its roster, and our best predictions for when the game is expected to come out.

When will Street Fighter 6 be released?

Capcom has not yet revealed a specific release date for Street Fighter 6. That said, the publisher has promised that fans will be able to learn more about the game sometime this summer. We imagine this might involve a showing during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, E3, or an equivalent livestream hosted by Capcom itself.

The game has been a known quantity following a Capcom hack in late 2020, suggesting the project should be fairly deep in development at this point. Expecting a release date in late 2022 or sometime in 2023 sounds reasonable to us. Street Fighter V was released in February of 2016, so it’s possible Capcom may be eying a similar release window for its successor next year. The publisher has, after all, had a decent deal of success with Q1 releases like Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter: World, so they may opt to repeat that pattern with Street Fighter.

Is there a Street Fighter 6 trailer?

Yes! A 30-second teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 arrived as a surprise to viewers of the Capcom Pro Tour Finale in February. The footage doesn’t reveal much beyond a very wide Ryu preparing for battle against series newcomer, Luke. Luke was previously teased as an important character for the future of the Street Fighter franchise, and we see that implication manifested here.

The Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer

Which characters are in the Street Fighter 6 roster?

Officially speaking, the only characters confirmed to be part of the Street Fighter 6 roster are Ryu and Luke.

Ryu and Luke are the only confirmed characters on the Street Fighter 6 roster. Capcom

Unfortunately there haven’t been any leaks with regard to who else the game might feature, but fans should expect around 25 characters in the full list. FGC site EventHubs conducted a poll in late February. Here are the top 20 returning characters fans would like to see.

Ryu Chun-Li Ken Dudley Juri Fei Long Cammy Guile Makoto Akuma Zangief Sagat C. Viper Menat Rose Sakura Guy Sodom G Dee Jay

If the DLC rollout for Street Fighter V was any indication, however, it should be noted that Capcom doesn’t always side with the fans when it comes to featured characters. Nevertheless, this poll offers a glimpse of what franchise enthusiasts might want.

And, if the initial roster doesn’t wow you, the 2020 data leak suggests Capcom plans to release two iterations of Street Fighter 6 in the coming years. Franchise convention is that these titles will likely be called Super Street Fighter 6 and Ultra Street Fighter 6 if and when they release, but we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to be certain.

What are the Street Fighter 6 platforms?

Capcom’s official Street Fighter 6 announcement didn’t mention anything with regard to the game’s playable platforms, but assets from the November 2020 data leak did mention that SF6 is in the works for both PlayStation and Xbox this time around. In fact, not only do the leaks potentially confirm an Xbox version of the game, but they also suggest the title will be ported to last-gen platforms as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s possible agreements and financial situations may have changed since those Capcom emails were originally unearthed, but it’s potentially telling that the Street Fighter 6 teaser didn’t have any PlayStation branding at the front of it.

Is Yoshinori Ono working on Street Fighter 6?

No. Shortly after the game was initially revealed, IGN erroneously reported that Ono would be producing the upcoming entry. This mistake was boiled down to a typo given that Ono left Capcom in April of last year. As of now it appears the project will be led by Game Designer Yusuke Hashimoto and Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya.

Under new leadership it’s possible that Street Fighter 6 will have a different feel compared to its recent predecessors, but Ono also probably had some hand in the game’s early vision even if he won’t be directly involved with the finished product.

What is the Street Fighter 6 logo controversy?

After the title’s reveal fans were critical of the game’s logo, with many saying the graphic looked like an icon for a mobile app with a notification bubble in the corner. Upon further inspection by Aurich Lawson of Ars Technica, it was found that the new title’s logo bears a striking resemblance to a design on Adobe’s stock image site that has since been removed. The image could previously be purchased for $80 courtesy of user xcoolee.

There's been some controversy surrounding the logo for Street Fighter 6. Capcom

Speaking to IGN, xcoolee said they had removed the logo from Adobe’s storefront in an effort to sell its exclusive usage rights to Capcom. Representatives from Capcom have not responded to questions regarding the similarities between the images.