Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat Stray, the internet’s favorite cat game

Cat lovers are thriving. Stray, an indie adventure about a cat in a dystopian city, has wormed its way into gamers’ hearts like a heat-seeking mammal. Reviewers, including our own at Inverse, praised how well the developers captured the spirit of a cat in its gameplay and animation without leaning too much into the gimmick. You don’t need to be on social media for long to see cat appreciators singing their praises.

Some may wonder, do I have the time to play this? If so, how long does it take? Those with busy schedules might not have the time to add a full-length RPG to their schedule. Thankfully, Stray doesn’t demand that level of commitment.

Here’s how much time you can expect to spend on Stray.

How many hours does it take to beat Stray?

Robots and cats can be friends. BlueTwelve Studio

Stray takes about five hours to beat. As per the length chronicling site How Long to Beat, most players took between four and five and a half hours to complete the story with some variation based on “extras” that aren’t essential to the main plot.

At this time of writing, these numbers come from about 80 players. Slightly more people who reported in played it on PC instead of PlayStation. However, PC players don’t get the satisfaction of the controller’s haptic feedback when the cat purrs and scratches up furniture.

How many chapters are in Stray?

Just cats doing their thing. BlueTwelve Studio

Stray is split into 12 chapters, each focusing on a separate mission where the main feline tries to find a way out of the robot-filled dystopia. How long each chapter takes depends on the story and puzzles unique to each one. However, if you split it by the 5-hour length the fandom reports, then each chapter should take about 25 minutes (300 minutes divided by 12).

How long does it take to collect all the trophies in Stray?

There are 25 trophies in Stray. On How Long to Beat, completionists reported finishing their trophy hunting in about 7 hours. However, on PlayStation Trophies, the average user reported taking at least 10 hours to get to Platinum.

You can find the complete list of trophies on sites like TrueTrophies. It might take a couple of tries to get each one, but at least it won’t be a month-long venture.