Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 15, and that means JRPG fans everywhere will soon have the chance to kill Chaos with Jack, Ash, and Jed. One question that remains, though, is just how long it takes to finish the game’s nostalgia-infused missions. Below, we offer multiple estimates for the length of Stranger of Paradise while outlining the specific number of missions Square Enix’s latest campaign contains. Insanity has been let loose. Here’s what you need to know about putting everything back in order.

How long does it take to beat Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Generally speaking, Stranger of Paradise seems to be on the shorter side compared to the protracted scope of some JRPGs. However, it seems those who’d like to get more out of their experience will have plenty of opportunities to do so.

Here are some playthrough estimates based on critical reviews.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin takes 25-30 hours to complete. Square Enix

Inverse: Our own reviewer estimates Stranger of Paradise will take most players 35-40 hours to complete depending on the number of side missions they choose to consume.

depending on the number of side missions they choose to consume. Digital Trends: 10-15 hours to complete.

Wccftech: 25 hours.

IGN: Just under 30 hours.

Push Square: 35 hours.

Like many modern games, the time it takes to beat Stranger of Paradise can vary heavily depending on the number of side missions you opt to complete and the difficulty setting on which you play. Each of the game’s main missions is augmented by one or two optional quests designed around killing more Chaos in a given area. You’ll essentially be running from the end of the map all the way back to the starting area in hopes of getting better gear and gear augments.

How many missions are in Stranger of Paradise?

The main campaign of Stranger of Paradise features 16 missions, with the first 15 of those based on dungeons themed to symbolize all 15 games in the mainline Final Fantasy series. Each of these missions takes up to two hours to complete based on the difficulty setting you’re playing and your willingness to explore the surrounding area. In case that’s not enough game for you, there are also about 30 bespoke side missions focused on replaying previously unlocked dungeons to fight new bosses and slay additional enemies. These aren’t mandatory, but the rewards therein can help you flesh out your character build if you really want to min-max your setup.

There are well over two dozen side missions to complete as players work through the game’s campaign. Square Enix

All told, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a fairly average game with regard to its length. If you’re looking for some hack-and-slash action but don't have the 100 or so hours required to conquer Elden Ring, this seems like a decent alternative that mostly respects your busy schedule.