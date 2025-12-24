As 2025 wraps up, Steam is having one of its biggest sales of the year, running huge sales on games both new and old. With so many discounts to comb through, it’s all but impossible to keep track of them all, so we’re rounding up some of the best deals in the sale for you here. We’re aiming for a mix of new and old, popular and lesser-known, with a focus on bigger discounts of at least 25 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for indie RPGs or blockbuster action, here are our picks for the best deals in the Steam Winter Sale.

Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f uses its supernatural horror as a stand-in for the horrors of misogyny in our world. Konami

Just released this September, the latest entry in the Silent Hill series is already almost half-off in Steam’s sale. Set in 1960s Japan, it follows Shimizu Hinako, a young woman trapped in her rural hometown after its inhabitants have been replaced with monsters. Silent Hill f is written by author Ryukishi07 and delves into nightmarish metaphors for the real-world horrors inflicted on women throughout history.

Skin Deep

Skin Deep is one of the year’s funniest and most satisfying games. Blendo Games

One of this year’s most slept-on games gets a 35 percent discount. From developer Blendo Games, Skin Deep is an immersive sim in the vein of Deus Ex or Thief, but in the form of a slapstick spy thriller rather than dark sci-fi or fantasy. As Nina Pasadena, you infiltrate spaceships that have been taken over by pirates, working to free their feline crew members on behalf of an insurance company. Skin Deep using its deep interlocking simulations to produce complex strategies and hilarious pratfalls in equal measure, making it as cerebral as it is silly.

Baby Steps

Baby Steps is the year’s most infuriating game, and maybe one of its best. Devolver Digital

How you feel about Baby Steps will depend on how you feel about failing again, and again, and again. Baby Steps challenges you to climb a mountain with an intricate control scheme that makes you individually control each step you take in search of a place to use the bathroom, and maybe a way to get home. It comes from the develop of Getting Over It, taking that game’s absurd difficulty to another level, with a surprisingly emotional story that slowly reveals itself by the end.

Mohrta

Mohrta is a fantasy FPS set in a bizarre, beautiful world. Scumhead

Mohrta takes place in a fantasy world as enticingly strange as the classic Morrowind, but with the faster, more varied gameplay of a first-person shooter. Working as a hunter of supernatural anomalies, you make your way through Mohrta’s bizarre world with a huge selection of weapons, from bladed fists to cursed dolls. It’s a blast to fight through the game’s strange enemies, and just as appealing to take in the sights of its absurd world. (For a similar but slow-paced take inspired by King’s Field, 2023’s excellent Lunacid is also 30 percent off in the sale.)

Goblin Cleanup

Goblin Cleanup is a cooperative cleaning game about the unsung heroes of fantasy dungeons. Team17

It’s been a great year for multiplayer games, and the co-op Goblin Cleanup is just getting started. Launched into Steam Early Access in September, it’s a cooperative cleaning sim that puts you in the role of goblin maids clearing and resetting dungeons after adventurers have come through to make a mess of them. As you mop up pools of blood and put furniture back in place, you need to dodge traps and subdue monsters to get the job done, making it a more chaotic take on cleaning games that’s best played with friends.

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a fusion of action and town building, with DLC coming in January. Devolver Digital

Cult of the Lamb is a few years old now, but if you haven’t gotten to it yet, now is a great time to, with a DLC on the way. Taking cues from Animal Crossing and Hades, Cult of the Lamb is simultaneously a hack-and-slash roguelike action game and a cozy town builder — if you ignore the fact that your town is actually a front to sacrifice followers to an eldritch god. Its Woolhaven expansion adds a snowy new area in January, and a bundle with the DLC and the base game is also available on sale.

Control Ultimate Edition

Control Ultimate Edition bundles an already great action game with its two expansions. Remedy Entertainment

If you haven’t played 2020’s Control, the announcement of its sequel at The Game Awards is a good reminder to get on it. Control Ultimate Edition includes Jesse Faden’s original adventure through the supernaturally infested Bureau of Control, plus both of its expansions, adding more to its story and connecting it to the world of Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake. For an even better deal, you can also get it bundled with the stellar point-and-click RPG Disco Elysium.