Star Wars Outlaws has a vast galaxy to explore, filled to the brim with treasures to uncover, crime lords to double-cross, and secrets to find. Exploration is at the heart of everything in Outlaws, and that’s especially true with the game’s most obtuse side quest: Jet Kordo’s Legacy.

For this quest Kay follows in the footsteps of another scoundrel and the former owner of her ship, the Trailblazer. As a reward for all this, you can get some vital upgrades and the fittingly named Scoundrel Gear Set. But finding these vaults is one of the trickiest parts of Star Wars Outlaws, so we’ll help give you a head start on how to find the first two on the planets of Toshara and Kijimi.

How to Find Jet Kordo’s Vault on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws

After completing the main story quest The Wreck, you’ll unlock the quest Jet Kordo’s Legacy. Inside your ship, interact with the marked Holodisc. ND-5 will then tell you all about the former owner of the Trailblazer and the vaults he hid throughout the galaxy. One of those vaults just so happens to be on Toshara, and the Holotracker gives you a vital hint as to where.

Press right on the D-pad to bring up the tools and select it. You’ll see a hologram pop up with a specific location on Toshara and a red mark for where you need to find the vault. This is how finding the vault on every planet works.

Head to this location South of Typhon’s Rock. Ubisoft

For this one on Toshara, the hint is pointing you toward Typhon’s Rock; specifically, a small building to the SouthWest of it. Head to the point on the map above and find the rock with Jet Kordo’s mark on it.

Interact with this rock to start the tracker. Ubisoft

After interacting with the rock, you’ll activate the tracker. You’ll need to follow the sound to find the vault itself. This is basically an audio version of hot-and-cold. The noise will beep faster and louder if you’re heading in the right direction and as you get closer.

For this one, from the rock, head down the slope to your left and look for an outcropping of shiny orange rocks. Head over there and follow the trail of rocks through a circular tunnel.

Keep following the orange rocks. Ubisoft

Keep following the path and you’ll see it go down into a cave on your right side, you’ll want to go into that cave.

Head down into this cave. Ubisoft

Keep following the noise and check the left side of the cavern’s walls. You’ll see a small keycard slot, so interact with it and a ladder will drop down from the ceiling.

Your search finally comes to and end when you find this slot. Ubisoft

Head up the ladder to find the vault and your rewards — a bacta upgrade and the Scoundrel Belt.

How to Find Jet Kordo’s Vault on Kijimi in Star Wars Outlaws

Listen to a conversation at this location to start Kijimi’s Jet Kordo quest. Ubisoft

Kijimi is smaller than the rest of the planets in Outlaws, but that doesn’t mean its vault is any easier to find. The trick here is that you have to overhear a conversation to get the quest to even pop up in your journal. The location you need is on the map above, but from the landing pad head to the East and go to the Wellspring area. Two citizens will be leaning on a bridge talking, and Kay can lean right next to them to eavesdrop.

This will get you the quest, so track it and follow the objective to find a couple in the Thieves District to talk to, then a cantina nearby with a game of Sabaac that rewards the holodisc. Bring the holodisc up and it shows the pillar in Kijimiko Square.

Kijimiko Square is your next stop. Ubisoft

Head there and find the rock right next to the pillar. This will activate the tracker so follow the noise down to the SouthWest toward the Thieves District. Follow the path all the way until the end, and then turn up and to the right into a little alcove.

Find this alcove and head up into it. Ubisoft

There’s a brown door on your right after you ascend the stairs, the entrance to the vault, and the holodisct slot to unlock it is on the opposite side at the top of the other set of stairs.

The entrance to this chilly vault. Ubisoft

This time around your reward is the Direct Transaction Sabaac chip.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.