Here’s Exactly How Long It Takes to Beat Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws finally fulfills the dream of having an open world Star Wars game, a galaxy to roam around and explore at your own pace. While Outlaws may not be as expansive as something like Starfield, its handful of worlds present a lot of freedom — with plenty of treasures, side quests, and secrets to find. Of course, as with most open world games, you’ll need to set aside a healthy amount of time to play through even the main story, and even more if you plan on seeing and doing everything. To help you plan your intergalactic heist, here’s how long it takes to beat Star Wars Outlaws.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws stars the dynamic duo of Kay Vess and Nix, with Nix serving as your constant companion and tool to distract enemies. Ubisoft

The main story of Star Wars Outlaws isn’t terribly long, and actually could come in a bit shorter than similar games. If you’re looking to mainline the story and ignore everything else, you can likely finish Outlaws in roughly 17-20 hours. That time can fluctuate a bit depending on the difficulty you play. There are 19 main missions in Outlaws, all of which you can see below. Keep in mind, of course, Outlaws puts a massive emphasis on side content and that’s where the bulk of the game’s length lies, which we’ll get into later.

Beginnings Outlaws Crashed Underworld New Tricks False Flag The Wreck Hyperspace The Heavy The Safecracker The Droidsmith Gunsmith Breakout The Hive Viper Partners Jabba's Favor Legacy The Truth

How Many Planets Are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Each of Outlaw’s four main worlds presents a new biome to explore. Ubisoft

There are a total of five planets you’ll visit in Star Wars Outlaws, as well as two small space stations. Outer space around four of those planets can also be explored for extra quests and treasures. Those four planets are completely explorable, while the fifth is just the setting of the final main quests and can’t be explored whatsoever. The starting planet, Toshara, is also a brand new location introduced to the Star Wars universe.

Toshara

Kijimi

Tattooine

Akiva

Canto Bight

How Much Side Content Is In Star Wars Outlaws?

You’ll be fighting a lot of Storm Troopers in Outlaws. Ubisoft

Like we said earlier, the main story of Outlaws only covered a sliver of what’s available in Outlaws. Each world has major side story-based side quests you can undertake, and all four syndicates also have major side quests as well. On top of that, there are smaller details that are labeled as “Intel” and lead you to things like important crafting materials, new equipment, paint jobs for your ship, and more. Then on top of that, there are nine “Experts” Kay can find and complete a quest for, unlocking new sets of abilities for her. Finally, there are Contracts you can take from brokers endlessly, which reward you with credits and can change your reputation with the crime syndicates. That’s a lot to take in so here’s a quick reference of how the side content pans out. These are in addition to locations you can discover in the open world that hold treasure.

Side Quests

Syndicate Quests

Intel Quests

Merchant Quests

Expert Quests

Outlaw Legends Quest

Contracts

If you’re looking to do absolutely everything in Star Wars Outlaws you’ll be looking at somewhere around 60-70 hours. Your mileage with the game will likely fall somewhere in between those extremes, and the best piece of advice we can give is to honestly do whatever interests you the most.

Outlaws is best enjoyed going at your own pace, discovering side quests and treasures on your own, and generally heading off in whichever direction tickles your fancy. Don’t worry about ticking things off a checklist or completing every quest, just act like a true scoundrel and do what you want.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.