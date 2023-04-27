Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an ambitious sequel that weaves an emotional tale for Cal Kestis, and gives you a wealth of new locales to explore. It’s just about everything you could want from a sequel in terms of being bigger and better, and that applies to the length as well. Survivor is quite a bit longer than Fallen Order, especially if you’re planning on taking your time to explore. Here’s exactly how long you can expect to spend on Cal’s latest spacefaring journey.

How Long Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Survivor’s main story clocks in a bit longer than Fallen Order, and a straight playthrough will usually take roughly 15-20 hours. Of course, a huge part of the game is exploration, as there are over a hundred collectibles to find including stat boosts, new haircuts, clothing, Lightsaber materials, and more. Survivor also introduces a new side quests system called Rumors, giving you optional objectives to explore that usually have a bit of story tied to them.

Most of your time is spent on Koboh, which is easily bigger than every planet from Fallen Order combined. EA

With all that in mind if you’re looking to liberally explore you can assume to double your playtime, or even go upwards of 50 hours if you’re looking to do everything. After you beat Survivor, you’ll be able to reload your save and keep exploring. There are even some new conversations that help shed light on the ending and the fates of certain characters.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chapter List

Jedi Survivor is split up into six different chapters of varying length, with the later chapters typically lasting longer because of the skills you unlock, letting you explore more. Each chapter is split up into a selection of sub-chapters, but in order to avoid spoilers we’ll only be noting the first of each.

Chapter 1 - The Heist

Chapter 2 - Pyloon’s Saloon

Chapter 3 - A New Home

Chapter 4 - The Hidden Path

Chapter 5 - Rayvis Defeated

Chapter 6 - Kata Akuna

Jedi Survivor Planet List

Most of your time in Jedi Survivor will be spent on Koboh and Jedha, with new locations opening up throughout the story. EA

Across six chapters Cal will travel to two major planets and three smaller locations. This might initially seem like a step down from Fallen Order, but both Koboh and Jedha are massive locations that can take hours upon hours to explore fully. Here’s every planet and location in Survivor in the order you visit them. It’s important to note as well that each location can, eventually, be returned to and explored at leisure.

Coruscant

Koboh

Jedha

Shattered Moon

Nova Garon

Tanalorr

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus

New Game Plus unlocks new perks that can drastically change your playstyle, with one even randomizing your cosmetics each time you get a game over. EA

Survivor does have a New Game Plus mode at launch, instantly letting you jump into a new game once you’re done. All stances, skills points, and cosmetics will carry over to the new playthrough, on top of some new perks that can drastically change your playstyle, like increasing your Lightsaber damage while also increasing the damage Cal takes. Past that, you’ll unlock the Red and Party colors for your Lightsaber.